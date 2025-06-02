



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, while leading an all-party parliamentary delegation across Latin America and the United States, has emphatically articulated India’s stance on future dialogue with Pakistan.





Tharoor clarified that India does not believe in engaging in dialogue with Pakistan until the latter takes credible and verifiable steps to dismantle terrorist infrastructure operating from its soil.





He underscored that, while India recognises the value of resolving disputes through peaceful dialogue, such engagement cannot occur under the shadow of coercion or threat—what he described as “dialogue with a gun pointed at our forehead”.





Tharoor’s comments come in the context of heightened tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. He cited this incident as a turning point, emphasising that India’s response—Operation Sindoor—was a precise and targeted military action aimed at dismantling nine identified terror bases across the border, while deliberately avoiding civilian areas. Tharoor reiterated India’s policy of proportionate response, stating that while India will retaliate strongly to provocations, it will halt its actions once the threat subsides.





In his address to international audiences, including thought leaders at the Columbia Council for International Relations, Tharoor invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence (“Ahimsa”) but also highlighted Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to justice and freedom. He stressed that peace must be accompanied by self-respect and freedom from fear, drawing a parallel with India’s current resolve to stand up against terrorism rather than passively accept aggression.





Tharoor further noted that the Indian delegation, comprising members from across the political spectrum, is united in its message: India stands firmly against terrorism and will continue to engage the world on this front. He explained that India’s outreach to countries like Panama, Guyana, Colombia, Brazil, and the United States is part of a broader diplomatic effort to emphasise India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and to seek international solidarity.





On the ground in Colombia, Tharoor’s delegation successfully persuaded the Colombian government to withdraw a statement expressing condolences for Pakistani casualties following Operation Sindoor and instead issue a statement of support for India’s position. Tharoor emphasised that there is no moral equivalence between those who perpetrate terrorism and those who defend themselves against it, and that India’s actions are purely in self-defence.





Shashi Tharoor’s statements reflect a clear, principled, and resolute Indian position: dialogue with Pakistan is off the table until Pakistan takes decisive action to dismantle terror networks on its territory. India remains open to peaceful resolution of disputes, but only on terms that ensure its security and dignity are not compromised.





Based On ANI Report







