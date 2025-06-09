



The Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), set for launch on June 10, 2025, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, represents a landmark in international spaceflight, marking the return of India, Poland, and Hungary to human spaceflight after more than four decades.





The mission is spearheaded by Axiom Space in partnership with SpaceX, utilizing the Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket, and is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) after a nearly 28-hour journey.





The Ax-4 crew is a diverse international team: Peggy Whitson, a veteran American astronaut, serves as mission commander; Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the pilot; Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, representing Poland and the European Space Agency (ESA), and Tibor Kapu from Hungary are mission specialists.





For all three nations—India, Poland, and Hungary—this is their first government-sponsored mission to the ISS and only the second human spaceflight in their respective histories, following Soviet-era Interkosmos missions in the late 20th century.





For India, the mission is especially significant, as Shukla becomes the country's second astronaut in space and the first to reach the ISS, following Rakesh Sharma’s historic flight in 1984. Similarly, Uznański is Poland’s second astronaut since 1978, and Kapu is Hungary’s second since 1980. This mission, therefore, symbolizes a generational leap in their respective national space programs, with ISRO investing significantly in Ax-4 and planning to leverage the experience for its upcoming Gaganyaan mission.





The Ax-4 mission is notable for its scientific ambitions, featuring approximately 60 research studies and activities involving 31 countries, making it the most research-intensive Axiom mission to date. The research portfolio is led by the U.S., India, Poland (in partnership with ESA), and Hungary, and spans human research, Earth observation, and life, biological, and material sciences. These studies will not only advance microgravity research but also highlight the scientific capabilities of the participating nations.





During their 14-day stay on the ISS, the Ax-4 crew is expected to engage with global leaders, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students, and space industry representatives, further fostering international collaboration and inspiring the next generation of scientists and explorers. Shukla, in particular, will conduct exclusive food and nutrition experiments developed by ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology, with NASA’s support.





The Ax-4 mission thus stands as a beacon of opportunity and progress, redefining access to low-Earth orbit and elevating the global stature of the participating nations’ space programs. It not only marks a return to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary but also sets a precedent for future international cooperation and scientific advancement in space.





Based On ANI Report







