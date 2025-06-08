



The Bangladesh Navy is advancing its maritime capabilities through high-level negotiations with South Korea to acquire six Improved Jang Bogo-class (KSS-I) submarines, a deal estimated at around $2 billion, according to a BDMilitary report. However, this story remains unconfirmed as there has been no communication to this effect by either the South Korean or Bangladesh defence ministries.





These submarines, based on the German Type 209/1400 design and built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), represent a significant upgrade for Bangladesh’s undersea fleet and are central to the country’s broader strategy of strengthening deterrence in the Bay of Bengal, particularly in response to the growing naval capabilities of regional powers such as India and Myanmar.





The new submarines will be stationed at BNS Pekua, a state-of-the-art submarine base near Cox’s Bazar, constructed by China’s Poly Technologies at a cost of $1.29 billion. This facility is purpose-built to support submarine operations, offering advanced maintenance, logistics, and operational readiness capabilities, and is strategically located to allow rapid deployment to key maritime routes and zones of interest in the Bay of Bengal.





The base’s infrastructure includes dry docks, workshops, secure electronic systems, and robust perimeter security, positioning Bangladesh to monitor and respond to maritime developments efficiently.





The Improved Jang Bogo-class submarines offer notable operational advantages: a submerged speed of 21.5 knots, surfaced speed of 11 knots, endurance of up to 50 days, and a range of approximately 11,000 kilometers while snorkelling at 10 knots.





With a crew capacity of 33 to 40 personnel and six to eight 533mm torpedo tubes, these vessels can deploy advanced South Korean weaponry, including the Baek Sang Eo (White Shark) heavyweight torpedo, Haeseong-3 (C-Star) sub-launched cruise missiles, and provisions for Tiger Shark torpedoes and smart underwater mines.





The ISUS-83 combat system and TB-1K towed array sonar further enhance detection, tracking, and engagement capabilities, making these submarines well-suited for both offensive and defensive operations in the region.





This procurement is not only about acquiring hardware but also about developing indigenous capabilities. The negotiations include provisions for lifecycle support, local assembly of key subsystems, technology transfer, and potential local production of munitions, which could foster Bangladesh’s defense industrial base and reduce long-term costs. Training for submarine crews, engineers, and technicians will be conducted in South Korea, with ongoing support to build in-country expertise.





Strategically, Bangladesh’s push to acquire these submarines is viewed as a direct response to India’s expanding submarine fleet, particularly the Kalvari-class (based on the French Scorpène-class design), as well as Myanmar’s growing undersea capabilities. While the Kalvari-class submarines are larger, with greater weapons load and advanced stealth features—especially as India integrates Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems—the Jang Bogo-class offers longer endurance and agility, making it suitable for the relatively shallow waters of the Bay of Bengal and well-aligned with Bangladesh’s focus on EEZ protection and regional surveillance.





The acquisition underscores Bangladesh’s determination to safeguard its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), protect offshore energy resources, and assert its maritime interests amidst increasing competition and overlapping claims in the Bay of Bengal. The deployment of six submarines will enable staggered patrols, ensuring a persistent underwater presence for intelligence gathering, deterrence, and rapid response to regional developments.





The Bangladesh Navy’s move to procure six Improved Jang Bogo-class submarines from South Korea marks a transformative leap in the country’s maritime defence posture. It not only addresses critical capability gaps but also positions Bangladesh as a more credible and capable naval power in the Indo-Pacific, supporting its ambitions for regional stability, economic security, and greater participation in multilateral maritime security initiatives.





IDN







