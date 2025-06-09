

Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus, has warmly acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings on Eid al-Adha, emphasizing the enduring spirit of mutual respect and understanding that shapes India-Bangladesh relations. In a letter dated June 6, Yunus expressed deep appreciation for Modi's thoughtful message, noting that it reflects the shared values and close ties between the two neighboring countries.





Yunus described Eid al-Adha as a time for reflection, unity, and generosity, underscoring its role in bringing communities together and inspiring collective efforts for the greater good. He conveyed his best wishes for good health, happiness, peace, and prosperity to PM Modi and the people of India, reinforcing the message of cross-border goodwill and cooperation.





This exchange follows PM Modi’s Eid al-Adha greetings sent on June 4, in which he highlighted the festival as an integral part of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage. Modi’s message celebrated the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood, and reiterated India’s commitment to a peaceful and inclusive world.





The correspondence comes against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations. In April, PM Modi met Chief Adviser Yunus at the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, where he reaffirmed India’s support for a democratic, stable, and inclusive Bangladesh. Modi also raised concerns regarding the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, and called for thorough investigations into any reported atrocities, as detailed in a Ministry of External Affairs release.





The MEA statement further noted India’s people-centric approach to bilateral ties, emphasising that cooperation has delivered tangible benefits to citizens on both sides. Modi advocated for a pragmatic and constructive relationship, urging both countries to avoid rhetoric that could harm the diplomatic environment. He also stressed the need for strict border security and the prevention of illegal crossings, proposing that bilateral mechanisms continue to review and advance cooperation.





Both leaders expressed confidence that issues of mutual interest would continue to be addressed through constructive, bilateral dialogue, ensuring the long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership between India and Bangladesh remains strong and forward-looking.





Based On ANI Report



