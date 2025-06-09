Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in India-Pakistan military tensions, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) executing one of the largest coordinated missile strikes in South Asian history between May 7 and May 10, 2025.





The operation was launched in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and was attributed to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.





During Operation Sindoor, the IAF fired 19 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and an equal number of French-origin SCALP (Storm Shadow) subsonic cruise missiles at key Pakistani airbases and terror infrastructure.





These precision strikes targeted critical military installations, including airbases, radar stations, and terror group headquarters, across both mainland Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The BrahMos missiles, launched from modified Sukhoi-30MKI fighters, were used for the first time in active conflict and delivered high-precision strikes that disabled runways, hardened shelters, and command centres, significantly degrading Pakistan’s ability to mount counter-operations.





The operation was meticulously planned and executed in multiple phases. Initially, the IAF deployed dummy aircraft to provoke the activation of Pakistani air defence systems, including radar and HQ-9 missile batteries. Once these systems were exposed, Indian forces neutralised them using loitering munitions such as Israeli Harop drones. With the air defence grid compromised, the IAF unleashed the main assault with BrahMos and SCALP missiles, alongside other munitions like Crystal Maze, Rampage, and Hammer bombs.





Battle damage assessments and digital surveillance confirmed that India’s strikes resulted in the destruction of four Pakistani combat jets and two large aircraft, including a C-130J transport and an airborne early warning system. Additionally, Indian missiles destroyed several Chinese-supplied radar systems, including the LY80 fire radar and HQ-9 units, further crippling Pakistan’s air defence network.





The operation also specifically targeted terror infrastructure. The Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters at Muridke was reportedly wiped out by Crystal Maze missiles, and other key sites linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and LeT were struck with SCALP and Hammer bombs. Indian forces used loitering munitions for surveillance and terminal strikes, ensuring minimal collateral damage and high mission success rates.





Pakistan attempted to retaliate by firing PL-15 air-to-air missiles, activating air defence units near Karachi, and deploying Turkish-made YIHA loitering munitions. However, most of these countermeasures were either jammed or failed to hit their targets, according to Indian digital intelligence reports.





The aftermath of Operation Sindoor forced the Pakistani military to relocate aircraft to rear bases and seek a Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level meeting to de-escalate hostilities, indicating the severity of the blow dealt by the Indian strikes. The Indian Defence Ministry has since authorised the replenishment and expansion of missile, drone, and precision munition stockpiles, signalling a strategic shift towards rapid retaliation and enhanced deterrence.





Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in India’s military doctrine, showcasing the effectiveness of precision, long-range stand-off weapons, and coordinated air-power in neutralising threats while minimising risks to Indian personnel and infrastructure.





Based On WION Report







