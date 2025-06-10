



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Thales UK have entered into a significant collaboration to domestically manufacture Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) and advanced air defence systems, marking a pivotal moment in India's quest for self-reliance in the defence sector.





This partnership, announced at Aero India 2025, builds upon an earlier agreement for the supply of Laser Beam Riding Man Portable Air Defence systems (LBRM), including the STARStreak High Velocity Missiles (HVM) and their launchers, which are scheduled for initial delivery later this year.





The LMM production initiative is a direct extension of the successful LBRM contract and is designed to bolster India's air defence capabilities while aligning with the government’s 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programmes. Under this collaboration, up to 60% of the missile systems will be manufactured indigenously, ensuring substantial technology transfer (ToT) from Thales to BDL.





This move not only enhances India’s operational readiness against modern aerial threats—such as fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, and drones—but also strengthens the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The agreement is strategically significant for several reasons. Firstly, it marks the first time India will receive the STARStreak VSHORAD system, a cutting-edge, battle-proven capability known for its accuracy, speed, and resistance to countermeasures. Secondly, the LMM production will integrate BDL and Indian firms into Thales’ global supply chain, creating new job opportunities, fostering industrial growth, and enhancing interoperability between the armed forces of both nations.





This collaboration is also emblematic of the deepening defence and security ties between India and the United Kingdom. The UK-India Defence Partnership, which facilitated this agreement, aims to remove trade barriers and streamline government-to-government contracting, further solidifying bilateral relations. The partnership is expected to boost both countries’ economies and support mutual security objectives, with the added benefit of increasing production at Thales’ Belfast facility in the UK.





Leaders from both organizations and governments have highlighted the broader impact of this deal. Lord Vernon Coaker, UK Minister of State for Defence, and Pascale Sourisse, President & CEO of Thales International, both emphasized the collaboration’s role in supporting India’s air defence and economic growth. Cmde A Madhavarao (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of BDL, noted that the initiative aligns perfectly with India’s vision for defence self-reliance and ease of doing business.





The BDL-Thales collaboration for LMM production is a landmark development that not only upgrades India’s air defence arsenal but also advances the nation’s ambition to become a global hub for advanced defence manufacturing. It represents a robust model for international technology transfer, industrial partnership, and strategic cooperation in the evolving global security landscape.





IDN







