



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated assaults targeting Pakistani military forces in the Zamuran and Panjgur regions of Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of at least four Pakistani soldiers and the destruction of key surveillance infrastructure.





The attacks, which occurred over several days, represent a significant escalation in the ongoing insurgency and highlight the BLA's evolving tactics and operational reach.





According to statements released by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the first attack took place in the Dashtok Bamblo area of Zamuran at approximately 8 a.m., where BLA fighters engaged Pakistani army personnel. In a subsequent incident within the Zamuri sector,





BLA operatives used a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) to target soldiers collecting water near their base, resulting in the immediate death of one Pakistani soldier. The BLA further reported that its fighters dismantled surveillance cameras installed by the Pakistani army near their encampment in the Sah Dem area of Zamuran on June 13, effectively crippling the army’s local surveillance capabilities. During this operation, a Pakistani reconnaissance quadcopter was also reportedly destroyed.





On the night of June 13, the BLA executed a hand grenade attack on a Pakistani army checkpoint at Kalam Chowk in the Chitkan region of Panjgur. This assault killed one soldier and wounded two others, according to the BLA’s statement. The group also confirmed the loss of one of its own fighters, Riaz (alias Aman), who died after triggering a landmine laid by Pakistani forces in the Sahiji mountain range.





In addition to these incidents, the BLA claimed responsibility for an earlier ambush on a Pakistani military convoy in the Kund Kapran area of Zamuran, Kech district. The group stated that two military vehicles were subjected to heavy fire, resulting in the deaths of five soldiers and injuries to several others. Another grenade attack was reported near Bakra Mandi along Quetta’s Eastern Bypass, injuring Station House Officer Noorullah and several police officers.





These attacks are part of a broader campaign by the BLA, which has recently intensified its operations to include not only direct assaults on military personnel but also strategic strikes against surveillance infrastructure.





The destruction of surveillance cameras and towers, particularly in Harnai district, has been highlighted by the BLA as a deliberate effort to undermine the Pakistani military’s intelligence-gathering capabilities and to assert control over contested areas. The BLA’s statements emphasize that these operations are aimed at furthering their objective of an independent Balochistan and are accompanied by warnings to local civilians against cooperating with Pakistani forces.





The Pakistani government has yet to provide a comprehensive public response to the extent of the casualties or the damage to its surveillance systems. However, the repeated and increasingly sophisticated attacks underscore the growing challenge posed by the BLA insurgency, which continues to destabilize Balochistan and threaten key infrastructure projects in the region.





The recent wave of BLA attacks demonstrates a marked shift in the group’s operational strategy, combining lethal ambushes with targeted sabotage of military surveillance assets. The incidents reflect both the resilience and the tactical evolution of the Baloch insurgency, posing significant security and stability challenges for Pakistan in Balochistan.





Based On ANI Report







