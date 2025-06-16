



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest civilian honour of Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on June 16, 2025.





This award is named after Archbishop Makarios III, the first President of Cyprus, and is the most prestigious merit honour in the country, typically awarded to heads of state and distinguished individuals for meritorious service to the nation.





PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the honour, dedicating it to the friendship between India and Cyprus and to the 1.4 billion people of India. He emphasised that the award symbolises the shared values, cultural brotherhood, and mutual understanding between the two nations, as well as their commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, and prosperity. He accepted the award as a responsibility to further strengthen bilateral relations and expressed confidence that India-Cyprus ties will reach new heights, contributing to a peaceful and secure global environment.





The Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III is awarded in six grades, with the Grand Cross being the highest grade commonly conferred on foreign dignitaries. The order was established in 1991 and is awarded by the President of Cyprus. It recognises outstanding contributions to international relations and peace. Notable recipients include heads of state and prominent global leaders, reflecting the award's significance in diplomacy and international cooperation.





PM Modi's visit to Cyprus marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades and was seen as a significant diplomatic and economic milestone. During his visit, he engaged in discussions with President Christodoulides and business leaders from both countries, focusing on enhancing commercial linkages in sectors such as innovation, energy, technology, and digital services. The visit also underscored the strategic partnership between India and Cyprus, built on trust, shared values, and a vision for cooperation and prosperity.





This visit and the conferment of the highest civilian honour from Cyprus also carry geopolitical significance, given Cyprus's support for India on terrorism issues and its position in regional connectivity projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC). The visit sends a diplomatic message, particularly in the context of Cyprus's longstanding conflict with Turkey and recent regional developments.





PM Modi's receipt of the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III symbolizes the deepening friendship and strategic partnership between India and Cyprus, recognising his global leadership and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and international cooperation.





