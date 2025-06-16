



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Cyprus on June 16, 2025, marked a significant milestone in India-Cyprus relations, being the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in over two decades. During delegation-level talks in Nicosia, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and PM Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions aimed at expanding bilateral ties and enhancing synergy across a range of sectors.





The two leaders underscored their commitment to deepening cooperation in defence, crisis management, tourism, innovation, and artificial intelligence, agreeing to work collaboratively to achieve tangible outcomes in these areas. President Christodoulides highlighted Cyprus’s strategic geographic position as a gateway to European Union markets, emphasizing the potential for both nations to advance trade and business relations.





Both sides also agreed to strengthen collaboration in new domains such as fintech, start-ups, digitalisation, connectivity, and mobility, and to establish a five-year roadmap to guide strategic cooperation.





The talks reaffirmed the shared values that underpin the India-Cyprus partnership, including a mutual commitment to peace, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for international norms, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Both leaders reiterated support for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, with India reaffirming its backing for Cyprus’s unity and a peaceful resolution of the Cyprus Question based on UN Security Council resolutions and international law.





The leaders also addressed regional and global issues, including the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which they viewed as a transformative initiative for regional peace and prosperity.





Concrete steps were taken to institutionalize cooperation, such as the establishment of cyber and maritime security dialogues, mechanisms for real-time exchange of information on terrorism, drugs, and arms trafficking, and the signing of the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme in January 2025.





The creation of the India-Greece-Cyprus Business and Investment Council was welcomed as a means to deepen economic engagement, and both sides discussed enhancing air connectivity to boost business, tourism, and knowledge exchanges. The visit was also marked by cultural diplomacy, with an MoU signed to establish an India Studies Chair at the University of Nicosia, and acknowledgment of the growing popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda in Cyprus.





In recognition of his contributions to strengthening India-Cyprus relations, PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest civilian honour in Cyprus. Accepting the award, Modi dedicated it to the people of India and the enduring friendship between the two nations, emphasizing the shared values of peace, security, and prosperity.





The visit concluded with both leaders expressing solidarity on recent tragedies, reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism, and calling for reforms in global governance institutions, including the United Nations Security Council.





The visit injected significant momentum into the India-Cyprus partnership, setting a clear strategic direction for future collaboration and reinforcing the historic bonds of friendship and mutual respect between the two countries.





Based On ANI Report







