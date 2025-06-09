



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant group active in Pakistan-administered Balochistan, has claimed responsibility for a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) attack that killed Muhammad Ameen, a prominent member of an alleged Pakistani army-backed "killing squad," along with his son, Naveed Ameen.





The attack, which targeted Ameen’s vehicle in the Zamuran region, was confirmed by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, who stated that both Ameen and his son were “neutralised” and their truck destroyed in the operation.





According to the BLA, Muhammad Ameen was deeply involved in supporting Pakistani military operations in Zamuran and its surrounding areas. He was accused of orchestrating enforced disappearances, targeted assassinations, and the deliberate killing of young Baloch individuals. The BLA further alleged that Ameen’s group, with the tacit approval of the Pakistani military, operated with impunity, engaging in the trafficking of drugs throughout the region.





The BLA also attributed several high-profile killings of Baloch resistance fighters to Ameen’s squad. Notably, the group was implicated in the deaths of BRAS (Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar) fighters in incidents dating back to July 2018 and January 2020, including the killings of Hussain Shahsawar alias Chesal, Hanif Lal alias Ustad Shohaz, Majid Baloch alias Saleem, Miran Baloch alias Dad Jan, Shakeel Baloch alias Jeeyand, Daulat Baloch alias Baran, and Yousuf Baloch alias Doda.





This targeted attack by the BLA comes amid heightened tensions in Balochistan, following the recent passage of the Counter-Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Act 2025 by the Balochistan Assembly.





The new law grants Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies sweeping powers to detain individuals, particularly Baloch civilians, for up to 90 days without charge, bypassing judicial safeguards. Legal experts and human rights activists have warned that this legislation effectively legalizes practices such as arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions, and enforced disappearances—abuses that have long been reported in the region.





The BLA’s latest operation underscores the ongoing cycle of violence and repression in Balochistan, where military-backed squads and militant groups continue to clash, and civilians face the brunt of systematic rights abuses. The region remains a flashpoint for insurgency and state-led crackdowns, with new laws further eroding civilian oversight and enabling greater impunity for security forces.





Based On ANI Report







