



India is set to mark a major milestone in its space exploration journey with the upcoming Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission to the International Space Station (ISS), featuring Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as the nation’s Gaganyaatri. This mission, conducted in partnership with NASA and Axiom Space, represents India’s return to human spaceflight after more than four decades, following the historic flight of Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in 1984.





Originally scheduled for June 10, 2025, the launch of the Axiom-4 mission has been postponed by a day due to adverse weather conditions. The new launch date is set for June 11, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST, pending favorable weather. The mission will launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, utilising a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.





The Ax-4 crew comprises astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each country’s first mission to the ISS and their second government-sponsored human spaceflight in over 40 years. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as the mission pilot, under the command of veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson.





This mission is a testament to the deepening collaboration between ISRO and NASA, fulfilling a commitment made by the leaders of both nations to advance joint human spaceflight initiatives. The Ax-4 mission is not only a source of national pride but also a platform for scientific cooperation, with astronauts from Hungary and Poland joining India in this historic endeavor.





A key highlight of the mission is its robust scientific agenda. Group Captain Shukla will conduct seven India-specific microgravity experiments on board the ISS, selected from proposals by leading Indian research institutions and universities.





These experiments span diverse areas, including:





Studying the survival and adaptation of ‘water bears’ (tardigrades) in microgravity. Investigating the effects of space radiation on edible microalgae. Examining the sprouting of salad seeds in space for crew nutrition. Exploring the survival, revival, and reproduction of unique microorganisms in space conditions.





The outcomes of these experiments are expected to foster a microgravity research ecosystem in India, paving the way for more advanced scientific investigations and strengthening the country’s capabilities in space science and technology.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a distinguished Indian Air Force fighter pilot with 15 years of experience, is set to become the second Indian to travel to space. In his own words, Shukla credits his inspiration to Rakesh Sharma and expresses gratitude for the opportunity to represent India on such a prestigious mission. He emphasises his hope that his journey will ignite curiosity and ambition among the next generation of Indians, inspiring them to pursue careers in science and space exploration.





The Ax-4 mission is more than a technical achievement; it is a symbol of India’s growing stature in the global space community. It demonstrates the country’s readiness to participate in complex international missions and highlights the importance of fostering scientific talent and collaboration. The mission also serves as a precursor to India’s indigenous Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send a fully Indian crew to low Earth orbit in the near future.





India’s participation in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station is a landmark event, combining national ambition, international partnership, and scientific advancement. As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to embark on his journey, the mission stands poised to inspire millions and set the stage for the next era of Indian human spaceflight.





ISRO News







