



A British F-35B Lightning-II fighter jet, part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala late Saturday night, June 14, 2025.





The incident occurred after the aircraft, which was on a sortie over the Indian Ocean, reported a critical fuel shortage and was unable to safely recover onto its carrier, likely due to poor weather conditions around the HMS Prince of Wales. The pilot promptly requested emergency landing clearance at approximately 9:30 PM, and airport authorities swiftly declared an emergency, ensuring a smooth and safe touchdown without incident.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) was fully aware of the situation and coordinated with all relevant agencies to facilitate the aircraft’s safe landing and provide necessary assistance. The advanced stealth fighter, renowned for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, is currently stationed at the airport bay, awaiting central government clearance to proceed with refuelling operations. As of Sunday morning, the jet remains parked at Thiruvananthapuram airport.





The F-35B is a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft, developed by Lockheed Martin, and is considered one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. It features cutting-edge stealth technology, sophisticated electronic warfare systems, and advanced data-sharing infrastructure, making it a central asset in the air strategies of the US, UK, Israel, and NATO. The aircraft is operated by the Royal Air Force and is based out of RAF Marham in Norfolk, UK.





The HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific region and had recently completed joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy in the western Arabian Sea, including coordinated anti-submarine operations and tactical manoeuvres.





While such emergency landings are rare, military aviation experts note that they are not unprecedented, especially given the operational complexities and unpredictable weather conditions faced during carrier operations.





Neither the UK Ministry of Defence nor Lockheed Martin has issued detailed statements regarding the specifics of the emergency landing. The incident underscores both the operational challenges of advanced military aviation and the importance of international cooperation in ensuring flight safety during multinational deployments.





