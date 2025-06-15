



The White House has categorically denied reports that Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, was invited to the major military parade held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. A White House official stated unequivocally, "This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited," directly refuting claims that Munir had received an invitation to attend the event.





The parade, organised to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army on June 14, 1775, was billed as one of the largest military displays in recent US history. It featured thousands of troops, dozens of tanks, military hardware, helicopters, parachutists, and aerial flyovers, and coincided with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump, who presided over the event.





The spectacle was notable as the US does not have a tradition of such grand military parades, with the last comparable event being the National Victory Celebration in 1991 following Operation Desert Storm.





The initial reports of Munir's supposed invitation sparked significant political controversy in India, with opposition parties such as Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT criticizing the Modi government and framing the alleged invitation as a diplomatic setback for India.





Some Indian media outlets ran the story prominently, interpreting it as a diplomatic coup for Pakistan and a snub to India, despite the absence of any official confirmation from US authorities. The White House's swift denial exposed the reports as unfounded, effectively quashing attempts to portray the incident as a diplomatic defeat for India or a victory for Pakistan.





The episode also underscored the dangers of misinformation in international relations, as both Indian and Pakistani political actors attempted to leverage the false reports for domestic advantage. In reality, the event remained a strictly American affair, focused on celebrating the US Army's historic milestone and showcasing national defence capabilities, with no foreign military representation present.





