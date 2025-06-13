



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declined to meet with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, during Yunus's official visit to the United Kingdom from June 10 to 13, 2025.





The meeting was initially anticipated and reportedly aimed at securing UK support for Bangladesh's efforts to recover billions of dollars allegedly siphoned off by the former Sheikh Hasina regime, much of which is believed by the current Bangladeshi administration to be in the UK.





Yunus had hoped for a bilateral discussion with Starmer and also sought an audience with King Charles III. However, UK government officials confirmed that there were no plans for such a meeting, and Yunus himself acknowledged in an interview that he had no direct conversation with the British Prime Minister.





Despite this, Yunus expressed confidence that the UK would support Bangladesh's efforts to track down the allegedly misappropriated funds, stating that the UK should feel “morally” and “legally” obliged to assist.





The decision to decline the meeting came amid strong opposition from Bangladesh's Awami League, which publicly expressed deep concern over the potential meeting. The Awami League argued that any formal engagement would confer legitimacy on what they describe as an “unelected and unconstitutional administration” led by Yunus.





The party's UK branch sent formal letters to Downing Street, the Speaker of the House of Commons, the King's Foundation, and the Commonwealth Secretariat, urging British officials not to “launder” Yunus's administration, especially as Bangladesh faces ongoing political turmoil and human rights concerns.





The situation has heightened diplomatic tensions, with protests by Awami League supporters and Bangladeshi expatriates in London, who accused Yunus of undermining democracy and called for the release of detained figures in Bangladesh. The cancellation of the meeting underscores the sensitivity of international engagement with Bangladesh’s interim administration and reflects the UK’s caution in navigating the country’s complex political landscape.





Based On ANI Report







