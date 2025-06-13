



On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 carrying 242 people—including 53 British nationals—crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London Gatwick. The crash occurred in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport, resulting in a catastrophic loss of life, with only one known survivor out of 242 on board.





UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and confirmed that the UK is working closely with Indian authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those affected. Lammy announced the immediate mobilization of crisis response teams in both New Delhi and London to assist the families of British nationals involved in the crash.





The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a dedicated contact number for British nationals seeking consular assistance or information about loved ones.





In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Lammy said:





"Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support".





Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the scenes from Ahmedabad as "devastating," emphasizing that he is being kept updated as the situation develops and that his thoughts are with the passengers and their families during this distressing time. The UK Parliament also observed statements of condolence and support, with MPs expressing solidarity with the affected families in both the UK and India.





The UK has set up crisis teams in both Delhi and London to provide immediate assistance to affected families.





The FCDO is actively coordinating with Indian authorities and has provided a helpline for British nationals needing support.





Air India has also established a dedicated passenger hotline for families seeking information.





The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has dispatched an investigation team to the crash site, and Indian authorities are conducting rescue and relief operations under the direct supervision of senior government officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed that all necessary support be extended to the victims and their families, and the Civil Aviation Minister is overseeing operations on the ground.





The UK government, led by Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has responded swiftly to the Air India plane crash by working in close coordination with Indian authorities, activating crisis teams, and providing consular support to British nationals and their families. The situation remains under active investigation, with both governments prioritizing the urgent establishment of facts and comprehensive support for those affected.





