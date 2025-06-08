DURGA-2 is a 100-kilowatt lightweight Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) developed by DRDO





The Government of India has approved a significant upgradation of its military inventory, focusing on the acquisition of longer-range loitering ammunition, advanced artillery shells, kamikaze drones, and beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles. This move comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, during which Indian forces demonstrated substantial operational effectiveness against adversaries, particularly highlighting the performance of platforms like the French Rafale fighters, Russian S-400 air defence systems, Akashteer, DRDO's LRSAM and American M777 howitzers.





The decision is strategically aimed at ensuring that India’s arsenal not only matches but outguns those of regional adversaries, especially in light of recent engagements where Chinese-origin missiles were used by Pakistan.





This move comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a high-intensity four-day conflict where Indian forces demonstrated technological and operational superiority over Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied weaponry.





During Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters, surface-to-air missile batteries, and the S-400 air defence system successfully downed four Pakistani Chinese-made fighter jets and two large aircraft, believed to be a C-130J and a SAAB-2000 airborne early warning system.





Additionally, there are indications that two Pakistani F-16s suffered considerable damage during IAF missile strikes on 11 airbases, including key sites such as Sargodha, Rafiqui, Jacobabad, and Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi). India’s Rafale fighters, S-400 missile systems, and M777 howitzers performed effectively, with the S-400 alone accounting for three enemy aircraft.





Indian forces also targeted and destroyed critical Pakistani military infrastructure: one Chinese LY-80 fire radar, two AN TPQ-43 US-made automatic tracking radars, and one fire unit of the Chinese HQ-9 radar at Chaklala. Intelligence now suggests Pakistan possesses four HQ-9 systems—Chinese equivalents of the Russian S-300—rather than the previously estimated two. Pakistan employed Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles (range: 180 km) and attempted to surprise the IAF by mixing 250-km and 150-km range HQ-9 air defence units at Chaklala and Malir cantonment near Karachi.





In response, the IAF launched 19 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and a nearly equal number of French SCALP subsonic cruise missiles at Pakistani airbases. Pakistani attempts to retaliate with CM-400 AKG air-launched supersonic missiles, fired from JF-17 fighters, failed to inflict any damage.





Turkish-built YIHA loitering ammunition, used in large numbers by Pakistan, was neutralised by Indian electronic warfare systems or intercepted by robust air defences. Similarly, FATAH-1 rockets launched by Pakistan were either inaccurate or intercepted.





India’s counter-terror operations were equally decisive. The first strike on May 7 hit the Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters at Muridke with four to five Crystal Maze missiles, causing significant internal damage.





The Jaish-e-Mohammed facility at Markaz-e-Subhan Allah was destroyed by six SCALP missiles delivered by Rafale fighters using bunker-busting techniques. US-made Excalibur ammunition fired from M-777 howitzers dismantled tier 2 Pakistani Army defences across the LoC, complemented by Indian Polish-made extended-range loitering munitions.





The Indian Air Force and Navy also deployed Israeli loitering ammunition to destroy terror camps in Occupied Kashmir on May 7. Between May 7 and May 10, Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating at least 100 terrorists and striking 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations. Indian drone strikes reached as far as Peshawar in the northwest and Hyderabad in the south, indicating the extensive reach of the operation.





Pakistan’s counter-operation, Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, collapsed within eight hours on May 10, far short of Islamabad’s stated objective to force India’s capitulation in 48 hours. The swift and effective Indian response, combined with the immediate government approval to replenish and upgrade military inventories, underscores a clear intent to maintain a decisive technological and operational edge over Pakistan.





The action taken reports and the government’s rapid authorisation for advanced weaponry suggest a recognition that the security environment remains volatile and that Operation Sindoor may not be the last major confrontation.





The focus on longer-range, precision-guided munitions, advanced drones, and next-generation missiles is designed to ensure Indian forces can outgun and out-range adversaries, particularly as Pakistan continues to enhance its arsenal with Chinese and Turkish systems.





Based On A HT Report







