



Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), highlighted the significance of ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a landmark demonstration of the IAF’s operational capabilities during his address at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.





The operation, launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, was described by the IAF chief as a “shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force.”





He emphasised that the operation not only showcased the IAF’s ability to deliver swift, precise, and decisive blows to adversaries but also underscored the force’s role as the nation’s first responder in times of crisis.





Air Chief Marshal Singh further elaborated that ‘Operation Sindoor’ exemplified exceptional coordination, synergy, and integration among the armed forces, reflecting the high level of professionalism and preparedness within the military establishment.





He called upon the newly commissioned flying officers to uphold and further the spirit of jointness and cooperation as they progress in their careers, reinforcing the importance of inter-service collaboration for national security.





The IAF chief also reminded the officers of their collective responsibility to maintain the trust and confidence placed in the Indian Air Force by the citizens of India. He stressed the need for constant readiness and preparedness to respond to any threat, reaffirming the IAF’s commitment to safeguarding the nation.





The event itself marked the successful completion of pre-commissioning training for flight cadets from various branches of the IAF, celebrating their transition into commissioned officers ready to serve and protect the country.





Based On A PTI Report







