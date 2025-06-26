



The two-day joint coastal security exercise, 'Sagar Kavach,' commenced in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, aiming to bolster the preparedness and coordination of multiple security agencies against potential maritime threats. Scheduled to conclude at 4 pm on Thursday, the exercise brought together personnel from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Group, CISF, state police, and the Gulf of Mannar Forest Department, reflecting a comprehensive, multi-agency approach to coastal defence.





As part of the drill, participants were strategically divided into two teams: the Blue Force, comprising actual security personnel responsible for coastal defence, and the Red Force, representing mock intruders attempting to breach security.





The primary objective was to test and validate the ability of the Blue Force to detect, intercept, and neutralise infiltration attempts by the Red Force, thereby assessing the effectiveness of existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and inter-agency coordination.





Throughout the exercise, realistic operational scenarios were simulated, including infiltration attempts at vital coastal locations. Residents along the coastal stretch were actively involved, being alerted and encouraged to report any suspicious activity or presence of outsiders, thus integrating community vigilance into the security framework—a key element in the Sagar Kavach doctrine.





The mock operation yielded significant outcomes: a total of 12 Red Force operatives were successfully “captured” during their simulated infiltration attempts. Specifically, six intruders were apprehended at the Thoothukudi fishing harbour, four were intercepted onboard a country boat about one nautical mile from Trespuram fishing jetty, and two others were detained at the old harbour bus stop. These results not only demonstrated the operational readiness of the participating agencies but also highlighted the importance of swift, coordinated responses in real-world scenarios.





The Sagar Kavach exercise is conducted semi-annually across various coastal states and union territories, with each edition tailored to address region-specific security challenges and complexities. By involving a diverse array of stakeholders and simulating a wide range of threat scenarios—including smuggling, infiltration, and terrorism—the exercise ensures that India’s coastal security apparatus remains robust, adaptive, and ready to counter evolving maritime threats.





The successful execution of Sagar Kavach in Thoothukudi underscores the critical importance of inter-agency collaboration, community engagement, and continuous validation of security protocols in safeguarding India’s extensive coastline.





