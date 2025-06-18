



Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a significant and productive visit to Canada, where he participated in the G7 Summit held at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Alberta. During his stay, PM Modi expressed deep gratitude to the Canadian people and government for their hospitality and for hosting a successful summit, emphasising India's ongoing commitment to global peace, prosperity, and sustainability.





Throughout the summit, PM Modi engaged in high-level discussions with several world leaders, focusing on crucial global issues such as energy security, technology, and innovation. Notably, he held bilateral meetings with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, further strengthening India’s ties with European partners.





A key highlight of PM Modi's visit was his strong advocacy for the Global South. He held constructive conversations with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, reaffirming a shared commitment to addressing challenges faced by developing nations and promoting a better future for coming generations. Additionally, PM Modi met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where both leaders discussed avenues for deeper cooperation.





The Ministry of External Affairs underscored the importance of the visit, describing it as highly productive and noting the fruitful dialogues on global issues and bilateral relations. As PM Modi departed for Croatia, the outcomes of his engagements in Canada are expected to further advance India’s diplomatic objectives, particularly in fostering global partnerships and championing the interests of the Global South.





Based On ANI Report









