



On June 17, 2025, Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, delivered a comprehensive address highlighting serious concerns about ongoing human rights violations in China, specifically in Tibet and Xinjiang.





Türk underscored the "continued violations of cultural and other rights" in Tibet and called for the immediate release of all individuals detained for exercising their rights. He urged China to align its legislation and policies with international human rights standards, emphasizing the need for substantial legal reform to ensure compliance with international law.





Türk noted that his office continues to receive troubling reports from Xinjiang, including cases of undue prison sentences, incommunicado detention, and broad restrictions on fundamental rights. In Hong Kong, he expressed deep concern over the persistent application of national security laws, which have contributed to a shrinking civic space and further limited freedoms.





Beyond China, Türk's address painted a broader picture of global instability, citing the intersection of escalating armed conflicts, climate change, economic volatility, and unchecked technological advancements as key factors exacerbating human rights crises worldwide.





He specifically mentioned the military escalation between Israel and Iran, calling for immediate de-escalation and diplomatic negotiations, while stressing the importance of adhering to international law and protecting civilians.





Türk reminded the Human Rights Council of the United Nations' foundational mission: to end war, reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, and promote justice and international law. He acknowledged the progress achieved through international cooperation, such as improved life expectancy, better education, and stronger legal frameworks for human rights and disarmament, but warned that the current global trend of escalating conflict and disregard for international law is unacceptable.





He concluded with a powerful call to action, urging the international community to uphold international law, safeguard human rights, and resist the erosion of the United Nations' core principles. Türk's remarks serve as a stern reminder of the urgent need for global solidarity and accountability to protect the rights and dignity of all individuals, particularly those facing repression in regions like Tibet, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong.





