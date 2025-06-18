

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Croatia has firmly endorsed India’s response and expressed deep solidarity with the Indian people. According to India’s Ambassador to Croatia, Arun Goel, Croatians were shocked by the attack and conveyed their support through numerous messages, reflecting a shared understanding rooted in Croatia’s own experience with terrorism and extremism.





Ambassador Goel highlighted that India’s measured and restrained response, notably through Operation Sindoor, was widely appreciated across Croatian society. He emphasized that Croatians view India’s approach as balanced and effective, and see India as a reliable partner in the global fight against terrorism. This solidarity, he noted, is vital for building a unified international front against such threats.





The ambassador also underscored the broader context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Croatia—the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister—which is expected to mark a new era in bilateral relations. The visit aims to deepen cooperation across sectors including science and technology, agriculture, culture, and education, with four key agreements set to be signed. Croatia’s status as a European Union and Schengen member is seen as strategically important for India, particularly as negotiations for an India-EU Free Trade Agreement continue.





Trade between India and Croatia remains modest but is growing, with significant scope for expansion in both directions. Ambassador Goel pointed out that Croatia is seeking new partners in an increasingly unstable global environment, and India offers a wide range of opportunities in areas such as space-based applications, telecom, digital infrastructure, and healthcare.





Cultural and people-to-people ties also remain strong, with Croatian companies and Indian migrant workers reporting positive experiences in each other’s countries. The ambassador expressed optimism that Prime Minister Modi’s visit would further boost these connections and provide momentum for a more balanced and mutually beneficial partnership.





Croatia’s endorsement of India’s approach to the Pahalgam attack and its broader support for India’s role as a strategic partner reflect a strengthening relationship, poised for further growth with the landmark visit of Prime Minister Modi.





