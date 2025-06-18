



A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning-II stealth fighter jet, valued at over $100 million and considered the world’s most advanced and expensive combat aircraft, remains grounded at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport more than 72 hours after it was forced to make an emergency landing.





The incident occurred on the night of June 14, 2025, when the jet, operating from the UK’s flagship aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, developed a suspected hydraulic system failure during a routine flight over international waters near the Kerala coast.





Bad weather and choppy sea conditions prevented the aircraft from returning to its carrier, and with fuel running low, it was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram—a pre-designated diversion base for British naval aircraft in the region.





Upon landing, the Indian Air Force (IAF), using its Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), coordinated closely with civil air traffic controllers to ensure a safe arrival. Royal Navy technicians were airlifted to the airport by helicopter the same night to begin repairs, but the technical snag—believed to be a fault in the aircraft’s hydraulic system—has not yet been resolved, keeping the jet grounded well beyond its expected departure window. Security has been significantly heightened, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guarding the jet, which is parked in a secure bay at the airport.





The F-35B is the short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the fifth-generation fighter, designed by Lockheed Martin to operate from aircraft carriers and short runways. Its advanced features include radar-evading stealth technology and sensor fusion, distinguishing it from older generations of fighter jets.





The jet’s presence in Kerala has drawn significant attention from aviation enthusiasts and the public, especially as it comes shortly after joint UK-India naval exercises and amid India’s own ambitions to develop a fifth-generation fighter aircraft.





Indian authorities, including the Airports Authority of India and Kerala Police, have extended full logistical and security support to the British team working to resolve the issue. While most of the Royal Navy’s technical crew have returned to the carrier, three personnel—including the pilot—remain in Kerala to oversee ongoing repair efforts.





The incident, while unusual in its high profile, has been described by both Indian and British officials as a normal operational occurrence, with all emergency protocols followed and international cooperation on full display.





