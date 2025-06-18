

The Indian Navy has significantly enhanced its coastal defence and anti-submarine warfare capabilities with the commissioning of INS Arnala, the nation’s first indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), on June 18, 2025, at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.





The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, marking a landmark achievement in India’s maritime security and indigenous shipbuilding efforts.





INS Arnala, constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, in collaboration with L&T Shipbuilders under a Public-Private Partnership, is the lead ship in a planned series of eight ASW-SWCs.





The vessel was delivered to the Navy on May 8, 2025, at L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, and stands as a testament to India’s commitment to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative, boasting over 80% indigenous content. The ship is named after the historic Arnala fort off the coast of Vasai, Maharashtra, reflecting India’s rich maritime heritage.









Measuring 77 meters in length and displacing over 1,490 tons, INS Arnala is the largest Indian naval warship propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination, a technological leap that enhances its manoeuvrability and operational efficiency in shallow waters.





The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art underwater surveillance systems, including advanced sonar suites such as the Hull-Mounted Sonar Abhay and Low-Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS), as well as an integrated combat management system. Its weapon suite features lightweight torpedoes, anti-submarine warfare rockets, anti-torpedo decoys, and advanced mine-laying capabilities, enabling it to detect, track, and neutralise enemy submarines and underwater threats in coastal and littoral zones.





The primary roles of INS Arnala include underwater surveillance, search and rescue operations, low-intensity maritime operations (LIMO), and mine-laying to protect critical maritime infrastructure. The ship’s crest features a stylised Auger Shell, symbolising resilience and vigilance, and its motto, “Arnave Shauryam” (Valour in the Ocean), reflects the courage and commitment of its crew.





Strategically, the induction of INS Arnala and the forthcoming ASW-SWC class vessels is set to replace the ageing Abhay-class corvettes, significantly boosting the Navy’s ability to safeguard India’s vast coastline and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) against submarine threats, especially amid increasing maritime competition in the Indian Ocean Region. The project also underscores India’s growing prowess in naval design and manufacturing, supporting the Make in India vision and strengthening the domestic defence industry.





Notably, the delivery and commissioning of INS Arnala during Operation Sindoor, a period of heightened operational readiness, further demonstrate the Indian Navy’s preparedness and indigenous production capacity. The successful induction of this vessel marks a pivotal step in India’s quest for strategic autonomy, technological self-reliance, and enhanced maritime security.





Based On ANI Report







