

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia on June 16, 2025, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades. The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace, where PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome by President Christodoulides. The talks were attended by key Indian officials including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.





During the discussions, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasising the importance of bilateral cooperation. They expressed mutual support on counterterrorism efforts, with Cyprus condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and supporting India’s fight against terrorism. India reiterated its support for Cyprus’s unity and a peaceful resolution of the Cyprus Question based on UN Security Council resolutions and international law.





The talks reviewed ongoing cooperation in trade, investment, science, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties, and explored new areas for collaboration such as fintech, start-ups, defence industry, connectivity, innovation, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and mobility. Both sides agreed to establish a five-year roadmap to strengthen strategic cooperation, including cyber and maritime security dialogues and mechanisms for real-time information exchange on terrorism, drug, and arms trafficking.





They also welcomed the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme signed earlier in January 2025 and the creation of the India-Greece-Cyprus Business and Investment Council to deepen economic engagement. Enhancing air connectivity to boost business, tourism, and knowledge exchange was also discussed.





PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Cyprus’s highest merit honour named after its first president, Makarios III. The award was conferred by President Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace as a symbol of the strong and enduring friendship between India and Cyprus. PM Modi accepted the honour with humility, dedicating it to the people of India and the shared values between the two countries. He expressed confidence that the India-Cyprus partnership would reach new heights, contributing to peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.





The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and global governance reforms, including support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council. PM Modi invited President Christodoulides to visit India, and during this visit, an MoU was signed to establish an India Studies ICCR Chair at the University of Nicosia. A Joint Declaration on the India-Cyprus Partnership was issued following the meeting, highlighting the shared vision for peace, progress, and prosperity.





PM Modi’s visit included interactions with the Indian diaspora in Limassol and a business roundtable with leading CEOs, where he spoke about India’s reform trajectory over the last decade. The visit is seen as a significant step in strengthening India-Cyprus relations, especially in trade, investment, and strategic cooperation.





