



The recent visit of an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation to the United States, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has garnered significant attention for its focus on counter-terrorism and India’s response to the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation’s engagements with US think tanks, lawmakers, and policy leaders were aimed at presenting India’s perspective on the attack and its subsequent military and diplomatic actions.





Lisa Curtis, Director at the Center for New American Security, described the delegation’s briefing as “very useful.” She emphasised that the meeting helped US counterparts understand the Indian perspective on the Pahalgam attack and the rationale behind India’s robust response.





Curtis noted that there is broad agreement between the US and India on the necessity of responding decisively to terrorism, stating, “you cannot stand back when you are attacked by terrorists, that there must be a response or the terrorists are just going to come back and do the same thing again”.





The all-party delegation, comprising members from across India’s political spectrum—including Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena, Lok Janshakti Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Telugu Desam Party—engaged with members of various US think tanks at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. The discussions highlighted India’s fight against terrorism and the multi-faceted partnership between India and the US.





During these interactions, Shashi Tharoor reiterated India’s stance that “there will be a price to pay” for terrorist attacks on Indian soil. He underscored that India’s primary focus remains economic growth and development, but the country is compelled to respond firmly to acts of terror to prevent impunity for cross-border attacks. Tharoor also highlighted the international solidarity and understanding the delegation received during their US visit, which he described as “overwhelming and unconditional”.





The April 22 attack in Pahalgam was marked by its brutality—26 civilians, including Indian tourists and a Nepali national, were killed, with survivors recounting that victims were singled out based on their religion before being executed. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, widely believed to be backed by Pakistan.





In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The operation involved targeted airstrikes by the Indian Air Force on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





These strikes resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists associated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Indian forces also targeted key Pakistani military assets, including fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, drones, and missile systems, in a calibrated campaign that concluded within four days, leading to a ceasefire.





The US response to the Pahalgam attack was one of unequivocal condemnation and solidarity with India. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and reaffirmed America’s commitment to working with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to engage diplomatically with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain regional stability.





During high-level meetings in Washington, US lawmakers, including members of the Foreign Relations Committee and the India Caucus, expressed condolences and reiterated their support for India’s anti-terrorism efforts. The Indian delegation briefed American officials on Operation Sindoor and India’s evolving approach to cross-border terrorism, emphasising the need for a “new normal” in counter-terrorism responses.





The delegation’s US visit is part of a broader diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, with similar engagements having taken place in Brazil. The intent is to build international consensus and support for India’s counter-terrorism measures and to highlight the challenges posed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.





Shashi Tharoor also addressed questions about the implications of India’s military action for China, noting that Pakistan’s use of Chinese weaponry and radar systems was a factor, but the primary message was directed at Pakistan. He emphasised that the swift and decisive Indian response, followed by a rapid de-escalation, was intended to deter future attacks and demonstrate India’s resolve.





The Indian all-party delegation’s visit to the US has reinforced India’s position on counter-terrorism and its right to respond to cross-border attacks. The meetings have deepened US-India cooperation on security issues and garnered strong expressions of solidarity from American policymakers. The delegation’s message was clear: India seeks peace and development, but will not tolerate terrorism, and expects international partners to stand with it in this endeavour.





Based On ANI Report







