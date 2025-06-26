



On a landmark day for India’s space ambitions, Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla made a historic return to human spaceflight, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma’s iconic mission in 1984.





Speaking from orbit shortly after the successful separation of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from the Falcon-9 upper stage, Shukla’s message resonated with patriotic fervour and optimism for India’s future in space exploration.





“We are orbiting the Earth. This is the start of India’s human space program. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” he declared, marking a new chapter in India’s space journey.





The Falcon-9 rocket lifted off precisely at 12:01 pm IST (2:31 am EDT) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, carrying a diverse four-member crew. Alongside Shukla were mission commander Peggy Whitson from the United States, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. This international crew symbolises the growing collaboration in commercial spaceflight and the increasing accessibility of space missions.





In his heartfelt message from space, Group Captain Shukla expressed immense pride and called upon his fellow Indians to share in this historic moment. He highlighted the significance of the Indian tricolour (Tiranga) embroidered on his spacesuit, symbolising the nation’s collective spirit and ambition.





“This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India’s Human Space Program. I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest, too, should swell with pride...Together, let’s initiate India’s Human Space Programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!” he said, inspiring a sense of unity and national pride.





The Axiom-4 mission, operated by Houston-based Axiom Space, represents the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS and is notably the first to carry an Indian astronaut under a commercial spaceflight arrangement. This mission underscores the growing role of private companies in space exploration and India’s integration into this new era of space travel.





The launch faced last-minute challenges, including a critical issue with the upload of real-time wind data essential for enabling the Launch Escape System. Engineers worked diligently to resolve the problem, successfully confirming the data upload just one minute before the irreversible T-minus 35 minutes countdown phase, showcasing the high stakes and precision required in space missions.





The Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, is on its maiden flight. Following standard orbital phasing procedures, it is scheduled to dock with the ISS at approximately 4:30 pm IST the following day. This docking will mark the beginning of the crew’s mission aboard the ISS, where they will conduct scientific experiments and further international collaboration in space.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s successful launch aboard the Axiom-4 mission is a historic milestone for India, signalling the country’s re-entry into human spaceflight after four decades. It highlights the expanding role of commercial space missions and international cooperation, and it ignites a new wave of enthusiasm and pride in India’s space program. This mission is not only a tribute to India’s past achievements but also a beacon for its future aspirations in space exploration.





Agencies







