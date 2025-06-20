



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India’s premier aerospace and defence organization, has entered into a significant agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE), a leading French manufacturer of aircraft engines, during the 55th International Paris Air Show.





The agreement, signed on June 18, 2025, formalizes the collaboration for the production of rotating parts for the LEAP engine—a state-of-the-art powerplant widely used in commercial single-aisle aircraft such as the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.





The Paris Air Show, organized by SIAE (a subsidiary of the French Aerospace Industries Association, GIFAS), is recognised as the largest event in the aerospace industry and serves as a global platform for stakeholders to announce major partnerships and technological advancements. This year’s event took place from June 16 to June 22, highlighting the timing and strategic importance of the HAL–SAE agreement.





Under the terms of the agreement, HAL will manufacture critical Inconel components—known for their exceptional strength and resistance to high temperatures—using its advanced Ring Rolling facility at the Foundry & Forge Division in Bangalore.





The commencement of production is contingent upon the successful development of near-net Ring Forging technology at HAL, a process that ensures high precision and reduces material waste. This collaboration not only expands the long-standing partnership between HAL and SAE but also marks a significant milestone in India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities, aligning with the government’s “Make in India” initiative.





The partnership is a testament to HAL’s growing expertise in forging processes for high-performance aerospace materials. D K Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, expressed pride in expanding the collaboration with Safran and in developing industrial expertise for the LEAP program. Dominique Dupuy, Vice President of Purchasing at SAE, emphasized that this industrial cooperation is a key component of SAE’s strategy to diversify its production sourcing and strengthen its industrial footprint in India.





This agreement builds on previous commitments between the two companies. A memorandum of understanding was signed in October 2023 to explore industrial cooperation for LEAP engine parts, and a contract followed in February 2025 to produce superalloy forged parts at HAL’s Bangalore facility.





The latest agreement further extends the scope of cooperation, focusing on the industrialization and production of rotating parts for LEAP engines, which are critical for supporting the global ramp-up of single-aisle civil aircraft powered by these engines.





The collaboration is expected to support the strong growth of the Indian aerospace market and contribute to the global supply chain for LEAP engines. By leveraging HAL’s advanced manufacturing infrastructure and SAE’s technological leadership, the partnership aims to ensure a robust and diversified sourcing strategy, enhancing the resilience and competitiveness of both organizations in the global aerospace sector.



