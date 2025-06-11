



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s recent official visit to Belgium, as part of a broader European tour from June 8 to 14, marked a significant step in deepening India’s strategic and economic partnerships with both Belgium and the European Union.





On June 10, Dr. Jaishankar met with Prime Minister Bart De Wever of Belgium, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of areas for enhanced cooperation, including security, defence, trade, investment, clean energy, semiconductors, and innovation. The EAM conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and underscored the importance of furthering bilateral ties between the two countries.





During his visit, Dr. Jaishankar was also received by His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium. In his remarks, he expressed his honour at being received by the King and appreciated the monarch’s warm sentiments towards India, as well as his guidance on strengthening the bilateral relationship. This meeting highlighted the strong foundation of mutual respect and shared interests that underpin India-Belgium relations.





Earlier in the day, Dr. Jaishankar held a press conference with Kaja Kallas, the Vice-President of the European Union and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Kallas reiterated the EU’s strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and affirmed the EU’s support for India’s right to protect its citizens in accordance with international law. She emphasized the need for accountability for those responsible and noted the close coordination between herself and Dr. Jaishankar following the attack.





In addition to meetings with Belgian and EU leadership, Dr. Jaishankar engaged with members of the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg. During these interactions, he briefed the community on the steady progress in India-Belgium relations and India’s ongoing engagement with the European Union. He also discussed India’s efforts to counter terrorism and promote national progress and prosperity, reflecting the government’s commitment to both security and development.





The visit also included a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who stated that the strategic partnership between India and the EU is “getting stronger.” This sentiment was echoed in the Ministry of External Affairs’ official communications, which highlighted the robust economic and strategic ties between India and Belgium, spanning trade, investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, and the diamond sector.





Dr. Jaishankar’s visit to Belgium was marked by a series of high-level engagements that underscored the growing convergence of interests between India, Belgium, and the European Union. The discussions covered not only traditional areas like security and trade but also emerging sectors such as clean energy and semiconductors, reflecting the forward-looking nature of these partnerships. The visit also reinforced India’s commitment to countering terrorism and promoting prosperity, both domestically and internationally.





