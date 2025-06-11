



India and the European Union (EU) are poised to deepen their strategic partnership, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressing strong support for concluding an ambitious and balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025.





This commitment was articulated during the inaugural India-EU Strategic Dialogue held in Brussels on June 10, 2025, where Jaishankar met with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and other senior EU officials.





The discussions covered a broad spectrum of issues, including defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and space cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to a rules-based international order, global peace, stability, and prosperity, emphasising their shared democratic values and converging strategic interests.





Jaishankar highlighted that while India and the EU may not always have identical perspectives, expanding common ground, enhancing mutual understanding, and building trust are essential for a stronger partnership.





A central focus of the talks was the FTA, with Jaishankar stating that stabilizing and de-risking the international economy is a strategic priority for India. This includes building more resilient and reliable supply chains, fostering trust and transparency in digital interactions, and creating robust economic and technological partnerships. He underscored the value of concluding the FTA by year-end and called for an early meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council to further these objectives.





Security cooperation was another key agenda item. Both parties discussed the interconnected challenges of terrorism and nuclear threats, agreeing on the need for zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms. Jaishankar welcomed the EU’s strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and appreciated the solidarity shown by European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.





The dialogue also addressed regional and global issues, including the situations in Europe, the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and the Indo-Pacific. Both sides acknowledged the rapidly changing world order, characterised by multipolarity and strategic autonomy, and recognised the powerful case for India and the EU to forge deeper ties in this evolving context.





In addition to official meetings, Jaishankar engaged with members of the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg and met with key members of the European Parliament, further strengthening people-to-people and parliamentary ties.





The first India-EU Strategic Dialogue marked a significant step forward in bilateral relations, with both sides committed to advancing cooperation across trade, technology, security, and strategic domains. The shared goal of finalising an ambitious and balanced FTA by the end of 2025 stands as a testament to the growing convergence between India and the EU in a rapidly transforming global landscape.





Based On ANI Report







