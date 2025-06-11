



Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a 20-year-old Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, has been extradited to the United States to face serious terrorism charges, including attempting to provide material support to ISIS and plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York.





According to U.S. federal authorities, Khan’s alleged plan was to carry out the attack on October 7, 2024, deliberately chosen to coincide with the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, thereby giving the act symbolic significance.





Khan was arrested by Canadian authorities on September 4, 2024, near the U.S. border in Quebec, after a joint investigation between U.S. and Canadian law enforcement agencies successfully uncovered and disrupted his plot. The investigation revealed that Khan had been communicating online about his support for ISIS since November 2023 and had shared his attack plans with individuals he believed to be co-conspirators, who were in fact undercover law enforcement officers. He instructed these undercover officers to procure AR-style assault rifles and ammunition, and provided details on his intended method of attack.





Federal prosecutors allege that Khan’s goal was to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of the Jewish community as possible in support of ISIS. During the investigation, Khan reportedly stated that, if successful, the attack would be the largest on U.S. soil since 9/11. He has now been transferred to U.S. federal custody and is expected to appear in a New York court, where, if convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.





FBI Director Kash Patel, who announced the extradition, emphasised the case as a stark reminder of the ongoing global threat of terrorism and the disturbing rise in threats against Jewish communities worldwide. Patel credited the coordinated efforts of multiple FBI field offices and international partners for preventing the attack and ensuring Khan’s extradition to face justice in the United States.





The case underscores the importance of international collaboration in counterterrorism efforts and highlights the persistent risks posed by extremist groups seeking to inspire or orchestrate attacks across borders. The legal proceedings against Khan will continue in the Southern District of New York, with authorities reiterating their commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities and countering terrorist threats.





Based On ANI Report







