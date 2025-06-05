India has made significant strides in indigenous defence technology, particularly following the recent India-Pakistan conflict and the effectiveness of its indigenous weaponry during Operation Sindoor.





In response to Pakistan’s deployment of Chinese-supplied SH-15 Howitzers, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled a new generation of advanced artillery munitions and systems, marking a major leap in India’s military capabilities and self-reliance.





DRDO’s New Lethal Weapon: 155mm Ramjet Artillery Projectile





According to a Janes report , the latest breakthrough is the development and display of a 155mm ramjet-powered artillery projectile, specifically designed for the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), a 155mm/52 calibre gun jointly developed by DRDO and Indian industry partners such as Bharat Forge Limited, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, and TATA Advanced Systems Limited.





This new ramjet projectile leverages missile-like propulsion to dramatically extend the range of conventional artillery shells, potentially reaching targets up to 80 km away—far beyond the current 45 km range of standard ATAGS shells. The ramjet works by drawing in atmospheric oxygen during flight, sustaining combustion and boosting velocity and range, thus offering a technological edge over traditional artillery munitions.





In addition to the ramjet projectile, DRDO and private sector partners like Reliance Infrastructure have developed four types of next-generation 155mm artillery ammunition, all based on indigenous technology. These developments are part of the broader 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign imports and bolster India's defence exports.





Strategic Impact And Future Prospects





The ATAGS system itself is a state-of-the-art artillery platform, capable of firing six rounds in 30 seconds, with a 25-litre chamber volume (surpassing many global counterparts), and is slated for large-scale induction into the Indian Army, with 307 units expected to be procured by March 2025. The new ammunition and gun systems are expected to save billions in import costs and position India as a major exporter of advanced artillery technology.





DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat has expressed confidence that the war-tested status of indigenous equipment, especially after Operation Sindoor, will drive a surge in defence exports. He also highlighted the recent government approval for the ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter jet project (AMCA), with the first prototype flight targeted for 2029 and production from 2035 onward.





BrahMos Missile Upgrades





Parallel to artillery advancements, India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has gained global attention, particularly after its successful deployment against Pakistani and Chinese air defences during recent conflicts.





The BrahMos is being further enhanced, with integration planned for India’s indigenous Tejas fighter jets and the development of lighter, next-generation variants (BrahMos-NG) for broader platform compatibility and export. These upgrades reinforce India’s deterrence posture and further support its emergence as a leading defence exporter.





India’s latest indigenous weapon developments—especially the 155mm ramjet artillery projectile and advanced ATAGS system—represent a giant leap in the country’s defence capabilities. These innovations not only counter evolving threats from Pakistan and China but also advance India’s strategic autonomy and export potential, aligning with national initiatives for self-reliance and technological leadership in defence.





