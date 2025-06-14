



On June 13-14, 2025, Iran launched a significant missile offensive against Israel, firing approximately 150 ballistic missiles in two major barrages, with indications of a possible third wave incoming. This represents the most substantial direct Iranian retaliation against Israel to date, following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure just 18 hours earlier.





The missile attack began minutes before 9 p.m. local time, triggering air raid sirens across Israel and prompting the activation of the country’s advanced missile defence systems, including the Arrow system. The United States provided military assistance, deploying both land and naval assets to help intercept the incoming missiles. U.S. officials confirmed that their involvement was intended to protect the large American community residing in Israel and to support Israeli defences.





Impact And Casualties





The missile barrage resulted in at least nine confirmed impact sites across Israel, including direct hits in central Tel Aviv. The attacks caused significant structural damage, including to a high-rise tower in Tel Aviv and residential areas in the north, where missile fragments damaged a home and ignited a brush fire.





Emergency services reported that at least one woman was killed and over 40 people were injured, with two in serious condition and others suffering from moderate injuries or acute anxiety. Israeli rescue teams were deployed to extract individuals trapped in damaged buildings, particularly in the Tel Aviv area.





Israeli And International Response





Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz condemned Iran’s actions, declaring that Iran had “crossed red lines” by targeting civilian population centres and vowing that the Iranian regime would “pay a very heavy price” for its actions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to defending its citizens and signalled that military operations against Iran would continue “for as long as it takes” to remove the threat.





The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that, in response to the missile attacks, they had conducted strikes against key Iranian nuclear facilities, including the plant in Isfahan and sites in Natanz. These strikes reportedly targeted both Iran’s uranium enrichment infrastructure and military leadership, resulting in the deaths of several senior Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists.





The escalation follows a period of rising tensions, with Israel’s initial strikes reportedly aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear program and degrading its missile capabilities. The Iranian missile attack, dubbed “Operation True Promise 3” by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was presented by Iranian leadership as a direct response to Israeli actions and a means of avenging the deaths of Iranian personnel and the violation of Iranian airspace.





The situation remains fluid, with both sides bracing for further hostilities. Israeli officials have indicated that the current military campaign could extend for days or even weeks, and there is widespread international concern about the risk of broader regional conflict.





Based On ANI Report







