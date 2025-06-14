



Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid heightened tensions following Israel’s recent military strikes on Iranian targets, including nuclear and missile sites.





During the conversation, Netanyahu briefed Modi on the evolving security situation and the rationale behind Israel’s actions, which Israel described as a "precise, pre-emptive strike" aimed at countering perceived threats from Iran and damaging its nuclear program.





PM Modi, in response, conveyed India’s deep concern over the escalation and stressed the urgent need for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region. He emphasized that India is closely monitoring the situation and reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation.





Modi’s remarks highlighted India’s longstanding position of maintaining friendly relations with both Israel and Iran, and his call for restraint was echoed in official statements from the Ministry of External Affairs, which urged both sides to avoid actions that could intensify the conflict.





Additionally, India expressed its willingness to offer all possible support to facilitate de-escalation and resolve underlying issues, reaffirming its commitment to global peace efforts. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch as the situation develops. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also received a call from Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, further underscoring the seriousness with which India is engaging diplomatically amid the crisis.





The exchange comes in the wake of Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s military operation targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, which reportedly resulted in significant casualties among Iranian senior officials.





In retaliation, Iran launched a large-scale drone attack on Israel, intensifying fears of a broader regional conflict. India’s balanced diplomatic outreach reflects its strategic interests in the region, including the safety of its diaspora and economic stakes in West Asia, while advocating for peace and stability.





Based On ANI Report







