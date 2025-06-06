



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in New Delhi on June 5, 2025, to discuss a broad range of issues aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan.





The meeting focused on deepening cooperation in connectivity, investment, trade, and energy sectors, reflecting both countries’ commitment to advancing their bilateral relationship. A key outcome of the talks was the signing of the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of India and Uzbekistan for 2025-2026, which is designed to further institutionalize and expand diplomatic engagement.





Both leaders addressed the shared challenge of terrorism in their regions, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure regional security. They also reaffirmed the deep historical and cultural ties that underpin the contemporary partnership between India and Uzbekistan, emphasizing their robust and dynamically expanding relationship. The discussions were aligned with the ambitious goals set by the leaders of both nations to elevate bilateral trade and foster broader cooperation across multiple domains.





Bakhtiyor Saidov’s visit coincided with his participation in the fourth edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, where he joined counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.





The Dialogue, hosted by Jaishankar, serves as a platform for India and Central Asian countries to discuss further strengthening relations, with a particular focus on trade, connectivity, technology, and development cooperation. The ministers also exchanged perspectives on regional security challenges and other issues of mutual interest.





India and Central Asia share close diplomatic relations rooted in centuries of cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Mechanisms such as the India-Central Asia Dialogue and the India-Central Summit have significantly advanced these ties in recent years, fostering a spirit of friendship, trust, and mutual understanding.





The latest meeting in New Delhi underscores the mutual interest of India and Central Asian nations in forging even closer and more comprehensive partnerships for regional stability and prosperity.





Based On ANI Report





