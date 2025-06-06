



A nine-member all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Berlin on June 5, 2025, as part of a diplomatic outreach to reinforce India’s unified and resolute stand against terrorism.





The delegation was welcomed by India’s Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, and is scheduled to engage with senior officials from the German Parliament (Bundestag), the Federal Foreign Office, think tanks, and the Indian community in Germany during their stay from June 5 to 7.





This visit is a component of the Government of India’s ongoing diplomatic initiative under Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistan-sponsored militants, which resulted in 26 deaths and numerous injuries.





Following this attack, the Indian Armed Forces conducted targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The delegation, which includes MPs from BJP (Daggubati Purandeswari, MJ Akbar, Gulam Ali Khatana, Samik Bhattacharya), Congress (Amar Singh), Shiv Sena (UBT) (Priyanka Chaturvedi), AIADMK (M Thambidurai), and former diplomat Pankaj Saran, aims to present a united Indian political front on the issue of terrorism. Their agenda in Berlin focuses on conveying India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and rallying international support for this stance.





Prior to arriving in Germany, the delegation concluded a visit to Belgium, where they engaged with European Union leaders and think tanks. Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized India’s role as a “voice for the victims of terrorism” and highlighted concerns about the growing threat of terrorism in the European Union.





He also criticized the Pakistani military’s alleged involvement in supporting terrorism, calling it a threat to democracy and humanity. The delegation’s discussions were well received, with EU counterparts acknowledging India’s emergence as a significant economic and geopolitical force and underscoring the importance of a free trade agreement between India and the EU.





This diplomatic tour is part of India’s broader global outreach following Operation Sindoor, seeking to strengthen international collaboration against terrorism, reinforce India’s security interests, and highlight its commitment to human rights for victims of terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







