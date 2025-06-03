



The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation commenced its visit to Egypt with a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the realm of security and counter-terrorism. Congress MP Manish Tewari described the first day as “very productive, very fruitful, very constructive,” underscoring the significance of the discussions held with key members of the Egyptian Parliament and foreign affairs experts.





The delegation’s diplomatic outreach included a visit to the Egyptian Council of Foreign Relations, a prominent think tank, where they interacted with former Foreign Minister Mohamed Orabi and several senior ambassadors, both serving and retired. The talks focused on regional stability and emphasized the urgent need for a global coalition against state-sponsored terrorism. The Indian side highlighted its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and sought to build consensus on combating cross-border threats.





Detailed discussions were also held with members of both the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee of the Egyptian Parliament. According to Tewari, the Egyptian officials expressed strong support for India’s position on security and counter-terrorism. In a gesture of solidarity, the Egyptian side conveyed condolences for the victims of the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where several Indian personnel lost their lives.





The delegation paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Al Horreya Garden in Cairo, symbolizing India’s commitment to peace and non-violence even as it addresses security challenges.





BJP MP Anurag Thakur, another member of the delegation, highlighted the issue of Pakistan’s involvement in global terror incidents, referencing events from 9/11 to 26/11. He emphasized the need for a united global response, noting the African Union’s definition of terrorism and advocating for a worldwide coalition to effectively counter the threat.





Led by Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), the delegation includes MPs from across the political spectrum, such as Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna devarayalu, Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan, and Syed Akbaruddin. The purpose of the visit is to brief international partners on India’s response to recent terror attacks and to reinforce the country’s stance against cross-border terrorism while engaging with influential leaders in key countries.





The multi-party initiative, comprising seven groups each led by a senior MP, is part of a broader effort to counter global misinformation and project India’s unified, resolute approach to fighting terrorism on the world stage.





Based On ANI Report







