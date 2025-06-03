



Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, heading an all-party Indian delegation, clarified during his diplomatic outreach in Brazil that Operation Sindoor was not intended as an act of war, but as a measured and targeted response to a heinous act of terrorism—the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.





Tharoor emphasised that the operation was conceived to send a clear message: India’s actions were retributive, focused solely on holding accountable those responsible for the terror attack, rather than escalating into a broader conflict.





During his interaction with Ambassador Celso Amorim, Tharoor described the Pahalgam attack as a deliberate attempt to inflict maximum harm on India, disrupt the flourishing Kashmiri economy, and potentially incite communal tensions across the country.





He noted that such attacks are not only violent but are also strategically designed to undermine India’s unity and prosperity. Tharoor highlighted the importance of Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s resolve to respond to terrorism with precision and restraint, targeting only the infrastructure used by terrorist groups and avoiding Pakistani military facilities, thereby keeping the response non-escalatory.





Tharoor also pointed out the diplomatic challenges India faces, particularly in the United Nations, where references to The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy for the UN-proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—were removed from Security Council statements due to pressure from Pakistan and its allies. He stressed that India has consistently provided evidence to international bodies about the operations of such groups, yet political obstacles remain in achieving global consensus and action against these terror outfits.





The Congress leader further explained that the delegation’s visit aimed to garner greater international sympathy and understanding, especially from countries not traditionally aligned with India, and to reinforce global support against cross-border terrorism. Tharoor appreciated Brazil’s solidarity, noting President Lula da Silva’s personal outreach to Prime Minister Modi after the attack, and called for continued cooperation in countering terrorism.





Operation Sindoor itself involved precision strikes by Indian armed forces on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, deliberately avoiding escalation by not targeting Pakistani military assets. The operation was presented as a principled and calibrated retaliation, grounded in legal and moral justification, and intended to assert India’s sovereignty while sending an unequivocal message that terrorism will be met with swift and proportionate action.





Shashi Tharoor’s statements and the actions taken under Operation Sindoor underscore India’s strategic clarity, ethical restraint, and determination to combat terrorism without provoking wider conflict. The diplomatic outreach accompanying the operation seeks to strengthen international support for India’s position and to expose the networks and state sponsors of terrorism operating across its borders.





