



On June 2, 2025, the United Kingdom’s Shadow Foreign Secretary, Priti Patel, met with a high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation in London, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. The meeting was part of India’s extensive diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor—a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people and was attributed to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.





The Indian government has since dispatched seven multi-party delegations to over 30 countries to inform global partners about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and to reinforce India’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism in all its forms.





During the meeting, Patel expressed her pleasure at engaging with the delegation and emphasized the shared determination of both the UK and India to combat terrorism. The discussions covered a broad range of topics, including UK-India defence and security cooperation, economic ties, and the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations—often referred to as the “living bridge”.





The Indian delegation highlighted Operation Sindoor as a defining example of India’s evolving counter-terrorism doctrine and its readiness to take decisive action against terror infrastructure across the border, while ensuring no civilian casualties.





The Indian delegation consisted of MPs from across the political spectrum, including Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh (Congress), former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran. Their unified message underscored India’s bipartisan resolve to confront terrorism and its sponsors, and to build international consensus for collective action against terror networks.





In addition to the official meeting, the delegation engaged with the Indian diaspora at India House in London. Here, they reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism and detailed the events of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing the diaspora, drew attention to Pakistan’s history of military rule and lack of democratic accountability, arguing that the country’s armed forces have prioritized their own power over democratic governance. He cited examples of former and current Pakistani military leaders, and referenced the presence of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in Pakistan as evidence of the country’s complicity in harbouring terrorists.





The UK meeting is part of a broader diplomatic campaign, with similar delegations dispatched to countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, France, Germany, the US, and several others. The goal is to brief international partners on India’s response to the Pahalgam attack, counter Pakistan’s narrative, and reinforce India’s image as a responsible and decisive actor in the global fight against terrorism.





The meeting between Priti Patel and the Indian delegation marks a significant step in strengthening UK-India cooperation on counter-terrorism, while also amplifying India’s message of zero tolerance for terrorism on the international stage. The outreach underscores the importance of united global action and reflects India’s proactive diplomatic strategy in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.





Based On ANI Report







