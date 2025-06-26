



The Indian Coast Guard marked a pivotal advancement in maritime security and indigenous shipbuilding with the induction of 'Adamya', the first Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) under the ambitious 08 FPV Project, at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on June 26, 2025.





This state-of-the-art vessel, entirely designed and constructed by GSL, stands as a testament to India’s growing expertise in naval engineering and aligns closely with the government’s vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the 'Make in India' initiative, boasting over 60% indigenous content.





The Adamya is the first in its class within the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) fleet to feature Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPPs) and indigenously developed gearboxes, which provide superior manoeuvrability, operational flexibility, and enhanced performance at sea.





Equipped with cutting-edge technology, Adamya features a 30mm CRN-91 gun, two 12.7mm stabilized remote-control guns with advanced fire control systems, an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and an Automated Power Management System (APMS).





These sophisticated systems significantly enhance the ICG’s ability to conduct a broad spectrum of missions—including maritime law enforcement, coastal surveillance, search and rescue operations, and the protection of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)—with greater precision, efficiency, and responsiveness.





Adamya’s induction is strategically significant, coming at a time when maritime threats such as piracy, arms trafficking, and illegal fishing are increasingly complex. The vessel’s specialised interception equipment and high-speed capabilities make it ideal for near-shore patrols and rapid response scenarios, while its robust onboard systems support environmental protection and anti-smuggling operations. The FPV’s design also allows it to operate efficiently in shallow waters, further expanding its operational envelope.





Beyond operational benefits, the Adamya exemplifies India’s progress in self-reliant defence manufacturing, creating employment and fostering skill development within the domestic shipbuilding sector.





The remaining seven vessels in the series will be delivered in phases, further strengthening India’s coastal defence grid and technological prowess.





The induction of FPV Adamya not only fortifies India’s maritime security architecture but also underscores the nation’s expanding capability and commitment to indigenous innovation in the defence sector.





Based On A PTI Report







