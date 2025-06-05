



Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, currently in mandatory pre-launch quarantine at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, has expressed strong confidence in the success of the upcoming Axiom-4 space mission, despite its recent postponement.





The mission, now scheduled for lift-off at 5:52 PM IST on June 10, 2025, has faced multiple delays, with NASA citing the need to account for weather conditions during vehicle transportation and to complete final processing of the launch vehicle.





In an interview with NDTV, Group Captain Shukla detailed the extensive and rigorous training regimen he and his team have undergone over the past year, which included theoretical studies, simulator sessions, underwater survival protocols, and emergency egress drills.





He emphasised that this repeated and comprehensive preparation has instilled not only personal confidence but also trust in the collective capability of the entire team to execute the mission successfully.





Shukla stated, "I am extremely confident that we will be successful in this mission," underscoring his optimism and readiness as India takes a significant step forward in its space exploration endeavours.





Based On A NDTV Report







