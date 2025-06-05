



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, in New Delhi on June 4, 2025.





The high-level discussions took place against the backdrop of recent regional security challenges, most notably the terror attack in Pahalgam, which both ministers strongly condemned and for which they expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the victims.





Rajnath Singh underscored India’s right to self-defence against cross-border terrorism, describing New Delhi’s actions towards Pakistan as measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together in combating terrorism in all its forms.





The meeting provided a comprehensive review of the India-Australia defence partnership, which has emerged as a central pillar of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, now marking its fifth anniversary.





The ministers welcomed the signing of the Australia-India Joint Research Project and agreed to intensify and diversify collaboration in the defence industry. They also discussed plans to advance defence science and technology cooperation, with a specific focus on upcoming engagements during the third India-Australia 2+2 ministerial meeting scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.





Progress since the last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in November 2023 was reviewed, and both sides expressed satisfaction at the growing strategic convergence between the two countries.





The discussions covered a wide spectrum of issues, including defence strategic cooperation, security, industry collaboration, cyber and new emerging technologies, counter-terrorism, hydrography, and maritime security.





The ministers exchanged views on regional and global security matters of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of a free and open Indian Ocean and Pacific Island region. Both countries reiterated their commitment to continued strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation and to achieving their shared objectives of peace, prosperity, stability, and progress in the Indo-Pacific region.





Rajnath Singh publicly thanked Australia for its unequivocal support to India’s resolute response to the Pahalgam terror attack, recognizing Marles’s personal commitment and leadership in strengthening bilateral defence ties.





The Australian Deputy Prime Minister’s visit also included a ceremonial welcome and a wreath-laying at the National War Memorial, paying homage to India’s fallen heroes. During his four-nation trip to South and Southeast Asia, Marles’s engagement in India highlighted the priority both nations place on deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships, especially in the face of increasing regional security challenges.





The meeting underscored the robust and evolving nature of India-Australia defence relations and their mutual resolve to uphold a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, while addressing contemporary security threats through enhanced cooperation and strategic dialogue.





Agencies







