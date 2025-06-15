



In the early hours of June 13, 2025, Iran launched a major missile barrage targeting Israeli territory, with a particular focus on the Kirya area of Tel Aviv, which houses Israel’s military headquarters and Ministry of Defence. This strike was a direct retaliation for Israel’s earlier attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility and the killing of senior Iranian commanders. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility, stating that the operation aimed at Israeli air bases and military infrastructure.





Extent of Damage And Casualties





The missile strike resulted in significant casualties and property damage. Israeli emergency services confirmed multiple fatalities and at least 19 injuries in central Israel, with residential buildings in Tel Aviv and surrounding cities like Rishon Lezion damaged or destroyed, leaving some residents trapped under rubble. Dramatic footage showed interceptor missiles launching moments before a powerful blast in the Kirya district, sending plumes of smoke over the city. While some reports suggest the overall building damage was limited, at least one building collapsed, and shrapnel from intercepted missiles caused further harm.





Performance of Israel’s Air-Defence Systems





Israel’s air-defence network, including the Iron Dome, Arrow, and David’s Sling systems, was activated in response to the attack. Despite intercepting a significant number of incoming missiles, at least nine impact sites were reported, including in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Notably, one of the Iranian missiles reportedly breached the defences and struck a sensitive command center at the Kirya, causing what witnesses described as "significant damage".





The United States also assisted Israel in intercepting the missiles, though details on specific assets or operations were not disclosed. Despite these efforts, the sheer volume and sophistication of the attack allowed several missiles to evade interception, leading to casualties and property damage in populated areas.





Was This A Rare Breach Or A Systemic Flaw?





This is not the first time Israel’s air-defence systems have faced scrutiny. In September and October 2024, coordinated rocket and drone attacks by Hezbollah and other adversaries exposed vulnerabilities in the Iron Dome and related systems, especially when confronted with high-volume, multi-vector assaults and advanced munitions. The Iron Dome, while highly effective against short-range rockets, is less capable against longer-range ballistic missiles and can be overwhelmed by simultaneous threats.





Nature of The Breach





The Iranian strike was notable for its scale, coordination, and the use of advanced missiles, including what was described as a hypersonic missile targeting the Kirya. The attack overwhelmed the multi-layered Israeli defence network, leading to a breach at one of Israel’s most sensitive military sites. While Israeli officials have emphasised that no defence system is infallible and that the air-defence architecture prioritizes the protection of population centres, the recent incident has reignited concerns about the system’s ability to keep pace with evolving threats and large-scale barrages.





Performance of Israel’s Air-Defence Network During The Iranian Missile Assault

Israel’s air-defence network, long regarded as one of the world’s most advanced and multi-layered systems, faced a significant test during the large-scale Iranian missile and drone assault in June 2025. The attack followed Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets, which resulted in the deaths of top Iranian military leaders and scientists.

Israel’s air-defence comprises several integrated layers:

Arrow System (Arrow-2 and Arrow-3): Designed for intercepting long-range ballistic missiles, including those launched from Iran. Arrow 2 detonates near incoming missiles, while Arrow 3 uses direct impact technology to destroy threats in space, capable of intercepting missiles up to 1,500 miles away.

David’s Sling: Targets medium- and long-range ballistic missiles, employing “hit-to-kill” technology for direct interception. It is especially effective against advanced, guided projectiles.

Iron Dome: The most recognized component, responsible for intercepting short-range rockets and artillery shells. It boasts a success rate of over 90% and has been pivotal in countering threats from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iron Beam: A laser-based system under development, expected to offer cost-effective interception of short- and mid-range threats. It is not yet operational but is projected to be deployed by the end of 2025.

Performance During The Iranian Assault

During the Iranian retaliation, which involved the launch of over 200 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones, Israel’s air-defence network was activated in full. Israeli officials reported that all drones launched by Iran were successfully intercepted. The multi-layered system, particularly the Arrow and David’s Sling, demonstrated high efficiency in neutralizing long-range and high-speed projectiles.

However, despite these successes, several Iranian ballistic missiles managed to evade interception. According to reports, some missiles penetrated Israeli defences and struck targets within Israel, including government buildings in Tel Aviv. Social media images and official statements confirmed explosions and minor injuries in populated areas, indicating that a portion of the Iranian missiles bypassed the Iron Dome and other layers of the defence network. The Iranian attack occurred in two waves: the first was largely intercepted, but the second wave successfully penetrated Israeli defences.

Analysis of The System’s Response

Experts attribute the partial breach to several factors:

Volume And Complexity of the Attack: The sheer number of incoming threats, launched in rapid succession and from multiple directions, posed a significant challenge even for a sophisticated system like Israel’s.

System Overload: As seen in previous conflicts, such as the October 2023 Hamas attack, the Iron Dome and other systems can be briefly overwhelmed by a high volume of simultaneous launches, although they generally recover quickly and minimize damage.

Nature of Threats: While the Iron Dome is optimized for short-range rockets, ballistic missiles like those used by Iran are typically countered by Arrow and David’s Sling. The successful interception of most drones and many missiles underscores the effectiveness of the multi-layered approach, but no system offers a 100% interception rate, especially under saturation attack conditions.





Conclusion: Israel ADS—Still Effective, But Not Invulnerable





The Iranian missile strike on Tel Aviv was a significant event that exposed the limitations of Israel’s air-defence systems. While the Iron Dome and its counterparts intercepted many incoming threats, several missiles penetrated the defences, causing casualties and damage at the heart of Israel’s military infrastructure. This breach was not entirely unprecedented, as similar vulnerabilities have been observed in the past when the system was confronted with high-intensity, coordinated attacks.





The incident underscores that, despite its advanced technology and proven track record, Israel’s air-defence network—including the Iron Dome—is not fool proof. As adversaries develop more sophisticated and numerous missile capabilities, the challenge of intercepting every threat grows, making rare breaches increasingly possible, especially during large-scale, multi-pronged assaults.





