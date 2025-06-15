



India has formally refused to associate itself with a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) statement that condemned Israel’s recent military strikes on Iran, marking a notable departure from the collective stance of the Eurasian security bloc.





This move comes shortly after India abstained from a United Nations General Assembly vote calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reinforcing the perception of New Delhi’s growing alignment with Israel on key international issues.





The SCO, which includes major regional players such as China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan, issued a statement denouncing the Israeli attack on Iran as a violation of the UN Charter and international law, highlighting the targeting of civilian infrastructure and warning of the risks to global peace.





However, India clarified that it was not part of the discussions that led to the statement and reiterated its own position, emphasising restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy as the preferred routes to de-escalation. The Indian government pointed out that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had already communicated India’s concerns to his Iranian counterpart and called for all sides to avoid further escalation.





This is not the first time India has diverged from the consensus within the SCO. Previously, it has refused to endorse China’s Belt and Road Initiative and opted out of SCO’s economic development strategy, primarily over issues tied to Chinese interests. However, the current distancing is particularly significant as it involves a sensitive security issue where both Iran and Pakistan—countries with which India has complex relationships—are directly involved.





India’s recent diplomatic actions reflect a careful balancing act. While the country maintains “civilisational ties” and ongoing cooperation with Iran in areas such as trade and counterterrorism, its robust defense and security partnership with Israel appears to be a decisive factor in its current posture. Indian forces have recently benefited from Israeli military technology in regional conflicts, further strengthening bilateral ties.





Domestically, India’s abstention from the UN ceasefire vote and its refusal to join the SCO condemnation have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. The Congress party has accused the government of abandoning India’s traditional stance advocating for peace, dialogue, and justice in the Middle East, and of isolating the country diplomatically. Critics argue that these moves mark a significant shift from India’s historic non-aligned and moral diplomacy, which prioritised support for international law and humanitarian principles.





Despite the criticism, the Indian government maintains that its actions are consistent with a longstanding policy of promoting dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to resolve conflicts. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasised that abstentions on Israel-Palestine issues reflect a belief in bringing parties closer through negotiations rather than through condemnatory resolutions.





India’s decision to abandon the SCO statement condemning Israel, alongside its UN abstention, signals a recalibration of its foreign policy priorities in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape. The country continues to value its partnerships within the SCO and with Iran, but its strategic relationship with Israel—particularly in defence—now appears to be a key determinant in its international positioning.





Based On TOI Report







