



Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s three-day official visit to Paris, which runs from June 1 to 3, 2025, marks a pivotal moment in the deepening strategic partnership between India and France. The visit is part of a broader five-day tour that also includes engagements in Italy, with the overarching objective of strengthening India’s economic and strategic ties with key European partners.





During his stay in Paris, Minister Goyal expressed India’s gratitude to France for its unwavering support and solidarity in the wake of the April 22, 2025, terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the strong understanding and shared commitment between both nations to maintain a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.





Goyal noted that the French government and people stand firmly with India against all forms of terrorism, whether state-sponsored or perpetrated by non-state actors. He drew parallels between India’s recent experiences and France’s own struggles, referencing the devastating 2015 Paris attacks that claimed approximately 125 lives just before the COP21 climate summit. Goyal emphasised that such acts of terrorism have fostered a deep mutual understanding and empathy between the peoples of both countries.





The minister underscored the significance of the strong personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron, which has provided fresh momentum to bilateral ties. This rapport was recently exemplified by the co-hosting of the AI Action Summit in February 2025, which signaled a shared commitment to advancing the ethical use of artificial intelligence and promoting robust regulatory frameworks. France’s support for India’s counter-terrorism efforts was further reinforced by the visit of a French Senate delegation to India, which expressed full solidarity with India’s stance and bolstered confidence that the international community stands with India in its fight against terrorism.





Beyond security cooperation, the visit is focused on deepening economic engagement. Goyal is scheduled to meet CEOs of leading French companies—including Vicat, TotalEnergies, L’Oréal, Renault, Valeo, EDF, and ATR—to encourage investment in India and leverage the country’s vast market and skilled workforce. The minister is also set to participate in the India-France Business Round Table and the India-France CEO Forum, platforms designed to foster industry-level cooperation and dialogue between businesses from both nations.





A central agenda of the visit is advancing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with France emerging as one of its strongest supporters within the European Union. Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with French Minister of Economy Eric Lombard and Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin, as





well as with the EU Trade Commissioner, to push for the swift conclusion of the FTA. The negotiations, which span 23 policy areas, are aimed at reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, protecting intellectual property rights, and promoting sustainable development. India and the EU are pursuing a two-stage approach, with separate negotiations on investment protection and the mutual recognition of geographical indications. The EU is India’s largest trading partner in goods, with bilateral trade reaching $137.41 billion in FY 2023–24, underscoring the strategic importance of these talks.





Goyal will also represent India at an informal gathering of World Trade Organization (WTO) ministers on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris. Here, India is expected to raise key issues such as agriculture, fisheries, investment facilitation, and reforms to the WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism. The minister will articulate India’s perspectives on these issues, particularly its opposition to a China-led proposal on investment facilitation and its push for a permanent solution to public stockholding in agriculture.





Cultural cooperation is another pillar of the Indo-French partnership. The Louvre has entered into a memorandum of understanding with India to help establish the Yug Yugeen Bharat Museum in New Delhi, which is set to become the world’s largest museum showcasing India’s cultural heritage. The upcoming Swaminarayan temple near Paris is also highlighted as a symbol of Indian culture and heritage in Europe. The Indian diaspora in France, numbering around 120,000, is recognised as a living bridge between the two countries.





Piyush Goyal’s visit to France represents a comprehensive effort to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between India and France. It builds on shared values of democracy, counter-terrorism cooperation, and mutual economic growth, and is expected to provide significant impetus to both bilateral and multilateral engagements in trade, investment, and cultural collaboration.





Based On ANI Report







