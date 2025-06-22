



A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning-II stealth fighter jet, one of the world’s most advanced fifth-generation combat aircraft, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala since June 14, 2025, following an emergency landing prompted by critically low fuel levels and a subsequent technical malfunction, reportedly a hydraulic system failure.





The aircraft, which was returning to its base after participating in joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy as part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group deployed in the Indo-Pacific, was granted emergency clearance to land after adverse weather prevented it from returning to its carrier.





Initially, authorities, including the Indian Air Force and airport officials, expected the jet to take off soon after refuelling.





However, a serious technical glitch was detected, grounding the aircraft indefinitely. In response, a Royal Navy helicopter airlifted a team of British engineers and a replacement pilot to the site, but despite several attempts, the jet remained unresponsive to take-off commands.





The aircraft is currently parked at Bay 4 of the airport under heightened security, with its prolonged exposure to monsoon rains raising concerns about potential weather-related complications.





With local efforts to rectify the problem proving unsuccessful, the British authorities have arranged for a fresh technical team—comprising over 30 personnel and carrying spare parts—to arrive from the UK to inspect and attempt repairs on the F-35B.





The travel details for this team are still being finalized. After inspection, the team will decide whether to move the jet into a hangar, a step previously declined by the Royal Navy due to concerns over safeguarding the aircraft’s sensitive and protected technologies. This reluctance has contributed to the delay in moving the jet indoors, despite offers from Air India.





The ongoing issue has left British officials perplexed, as the F-35B is renowned for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, which typically allow it to operate from both aircraft carriers and short runways.





The situation has attracted significant attention, both due to the jet’s advanced technology and the conspicuous lack of coverage in British media, which some speculate is an attempt by the UK Ministry of Defence to downplay an embarrassing incident. If repairs by the incoming team are unsuccessful, there is a possibility that the jet may need to be airlifted back to the UK aboard a military transport aircraft.





The British F-35B remains grounded in Kerala, awaiting inspection and repairs by a newly arriving UK technical crew, with decisions on its movement and further actions pending the outcome of their assessment.





The F-35B is renowned for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, allowing it to operate from aircraft carriers and short runways. Despite its cutting-edge design, the ongoing issue has left British officials perplexed.





Agencies















