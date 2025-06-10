



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir on June 6, 2025, marked a transformative moment for the region, with the inauguration and foundation laying of key infrastructure projects collectively valued at ₹4,600 Crores. These initiatives are set to significantly enhance connectivity, boost tourism, create employment opportunities, and strengthen the overall development landscape of the Union Territory.





A centrepiece of the visit was the inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, now recognized as the world’s highest railway arch bridge. Soaring 359 meters above the Chenab River in the Reasi district—taller than the Eiffel Tower—the 1,315-meter-long steel arch bridge stands as a testament to India’s engineering prowess.





Designed to withstand seismic activity and high winds, the Chenab Bridge is a critical link in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, ensuring year-round rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India. This connectivity is expected to reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by two to three hours, particularly with the launch of new Vande Bharat Express trains.





Alongside the Chenab Bridge, PM Modi inaugurated the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge constructed in challenging mountainous terrain. Both bridges are integral components of the USBRL project, which was completed after nearly 28 years and at a cost of approximately ₹4,400 Crores. The 272-kilometer USBRL features 36 tunnels spanning 119 kilometers and 943 bridges, including the iconic Chenab and Anji structures. The completion of this project fulfils a long-standing aspiration for seamless all-weather rail connectivity in the region.





The Prime Minister also flagged off the inaugural Vande Bharat Express trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar. These semi-high-speed trains, equipped to operate in extreme winter conditions, will run six days a week and cut the travel time between Katra and Srinagar to just three hours—less than half the time required by road. This development is expected to greatly benefit residents, tourists, and pilgrims, particularly those visiting the revered Vaishno Devi shrine, while also enhancing regional economic integration.





Beyond rail infrastructure, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several road projects aimed at improving last-mile connectivity, especially in border and remote areas. These include the widening of the Rafiabad-Kupwara stretch on National Highway 701 and the construction of the Shopian bypass on National Highway 444, with a combined investment exceeding ₹200 Crores. Additionally, two new flyovers at Sangrama Junction on NH-1 in Srinagar and Bemina Junction on NH-44 were inaugurated to alleviate urban traffic congestion.





In the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra. This ₹35 Crores project will establish the first medical college in the Reasi district, significantly strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and expanding educational opportunities in the region.





Throughout his visit, PM Modi emphasized that these projects are not merely feats of engineering but symbols of hope, national integration, and a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir. By connecting the region more closely with the rest of India, these initiatives are expected to unlock vast development potential, promote spiritual and adventure tourism, and generate new livelihood opportunities for the local population.





