



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is on the verge of finalising a major international partnership to co-develop an indigenous Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for India’s flagship Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), a move that has captured global defence industry attention. HAL is currently evaluating proposals from leading international defence firms, including Sweden’s SAAB, Italy’s Elettronica, Germany’s Hensoldt, and Israel’s Elbit Systems, each renowned for their advanced EW capabilities on rotary-wing platforms.





The selection process is under intense scrutiny due to its strategic and technological significance. The chosen partner will work with HAL to develop a next-generation EW suite specifically tailored for the LCH, which has already demonstrated its operational prowess in challenging environments such as Ladakh. This system is expected to dramatically enhance the LCH’s survivability against sophisticated electronic threats, a critical need in modern high-altitude and contested combat scenarios.





Key factors guiding HAL’s decision include:





Depth of technology-sharing and transfer of know-how, Modular, open-architecture design for future upgrades, Customisability for India-specific operational requirements, Rapid integration timelines to meet urgent operational needs, Intellectual property arrangements and export flexibility to support India’s defence exports.





A senior HAL official emphasised, “This partnership isn’t simply a procurement exercise; it’s a strategic step towards collaborative capability-building,” highlighting India’s intent to move beyond mere acquisition to co-creation and eventual export of advanced EW systems.





The planned EW suite will feature a comprehensive array of subsystems, including radar warning receivers, laser warning systems, missile approach warning sensors, countermeasure dispensing mechanisms, and advanced threat detection—all tightly integrated into the helicopter’s mission architecture. This will enable real-time detection, tracking, and counteraction of a wide range of threats, significantly boosting the LCH’s operational effectiveness.





This collaborative approach is seen by industry analysts as a pivotal step in India’s ambition to achieve technological sovereignty in electronic warfare. By transitioning from a buyer to a co-developer and exporter, India aims to strengthen the global competitiveness of its helicopter platforms and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.





HAL is expected to announce its chosen co-development partner in the coming months, following detailed technical and commercial evaluations. The outcome is highly anticipated in global defence circles, as it will shape not only the future of the LCH but also India’s broader defence technology landscape.





Based On OneIndia Report







