



Two of India's most critical military aviation projects—the Apache AH-64E attack helicopters for the Army and the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets for the Air Force—are facing significant delays, with U.S. defence majors Boeing and GE Aerospace identified as the principal bottlenecks.





These setbacks have directly impacted the operational readiness of frontline squadrons and have reignited concerns about India's reliance on foreign suppliers for strategically vital defence programmes.





For the Apache project, the Indian Army established its first dedicated Apache squadron, the 451 Army Aviation Squadron, in March 2024 at Nagtalao, Jodhpur, expecting timely delivery of six AH-64E helicopters under an $800 million contract signed in February 2020.





The original delivery schedule stipulated all six helicopters would arrive by February 2024. However, Boeing cited supply chain disruptions and technical issues, first pushing the delivery to February 2025, and as of June 2025, not a single helicopter has arrived.





The latest informal estimates suggest the first batch may arrive by July 2025, with the remaining helicopters expected by October–November 2025. This marks a delay of more than 18 months, leaving the newly formed squadron non-operational despite being fully staffed and equipped on the ground.





Simultaneously, the Indian Air Force's induction of the indigenous TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets has stalled due to GE Aerospace's failure to supply the F404 engines required to power the aircraft.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has already built six TEJAS jets, but they remain grounded, awaiting engines. GE Aerospace was originally expected to deliver the engines in 2023, but only one engine has been received so far.





HAL now expects 12 engines to arrive in FY 2025–26, pushing the likely delivery of the first six TEJAS MK-1As to the IAF to March 2026—over a year behind schedule.





The delays have drawn sharp criticism from Indian defence leadership. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh publicly flagged the issue of unrealistic project timelines and warned about the negative impact on operational readiness, especially as these delays affect high-visibility, frontline platforms. The Apache fleet is crucial for India's armoured strike capability in desert sectors, while the TEJAS MK-1A is central to the IAF's plan to replace its ageing MiG-21 fleet.





The root causes of these delays include supply chain disruptions, technical issues, and workforce shortages at the U.S. firms, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent departures of key personnel at GE Aerospace.





Some experts and commentators have also raised concerns about the strategic risks of foreign-linked supply chains, suggesting that such dependencies leave India vulnerable to external disruptions and potential geopolitical leverage, even in programmes considered indigenous, such as the TEJAS.





Delays by Boeing and GE Aerospace have stalled both the Apache and TEJAS projects, grounding operational squadrons and highlighting the risks of foreign dependence in India's defence sector.





The situation underscores the urgent need for India to strengthen domestic capabilities and diversify its defence procurement strategies to safeguard its military readiness and strategic autonomy.





