



On the night of June 14, 2025, a British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala. The Indian Air Force (IAF) officially confirmed the incident, stating that the aircraft was operating from the UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and was engaged in routine flying operations outside India's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Thiruvananthapuram had been pre-designated as an emergency recovery airfield for such contingencies.





The emergency landing was necessitated by the jet running low on fuel, which prevented it from returning to its carrier, positioned approximately 100 nautical miles off the Indian coast. Upon declaring an emergency diversion, the F-35B was detected and identified by the IAF's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) network and was subsequently cleared for recovery at the airport.





The landing was executed safely around 9:30 pm, with no reported issues or damage to the aircraft. The IAF and airport authorities promptly facilitated the landing, ensuring all safety protocols were observed.





Following the landing, the IAF provided comprehensive support for the jet's rectification and refuelling, coordinating with relevant agencies to enable the aircraft’s subsequent return to its carrier. The aircraft remained at the airport overnight and was expected to depart after receiving the necessary clearances from Indian authorities.





This event occurred shortly after a significant joint naval exercise between the Indian Navy and the UK Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG25), which included the HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond, as well as Indian assets like INS Tabar and a P-8I aircraft. The two-day Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the western Arabian Sea featured coordinated anti-submarine operations, tactical manoeuvres, unified helicopter control, and professional exchanges, underscoring the growing cooperation and shared commitment to maritime security between the two navies.





The IAF characterised the diversion and emergency landing as a "normal occurrence" in military aviation, emphasising their readiness and the robust coordination between Indian and British forces. The incident highlighted the operational preparedness of Indian authorities and the strength of bilateral defence ties between India and the United Kingdom.





Based On ANI Report







