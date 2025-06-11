



Armenia is recalibrating its air-power strategy by accelerating negotiations with India to acquire the Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, a move directly prompted by Azerbaijan’s $4.6 billion deal to purchase 40 JF-17 Thunder Block-III jets from Pakistan.





This procurement by Azerbaijan, featuring advanced Chinese avionics and long-range PL-15 missiles, is seen as a significant shift in the regional air-power balance, compelling Armenia to seek a credible counterweight.





Yerevan’s renewed interest in the Su-30MKI—an advanced, multi-role fighter co-developed by India and Russia and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)—reflects both operational necessity and strategic calculation.





The Su-30MKI is recognized for its versatility, long-range strike capabilities, and integration with indigenous Indian avionics and weaponry, including the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile and BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.





The platform’s proven performance, cost-effectiveness, and robust logistical support from India make it particularly attractive, especially when compared to Western alternatives like the French Rafale, which is significantly more expensive and has faced questions over its survivability in recent high-intensity conflicts.





India has emerged as a critical defence partner for Armenia since the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, supplying advanced systems such as the Akash-1S medium-range surface-to-air air defence missile and the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system.





This deepening partnership is further evidenced by Armenia’s reported negotiations to acquire between eight and twelve Su-30MKIs, as well as its interest in upgrading its existing fleet of four Russian-made Su-30SM fighters to the Indian “Super Sukhoi” standard, which would include the integration of Indian AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare systems, and indigenous munitions.





Armenia’s pivot toward Indian fighter jets is also influenced by delays in the delivery of additional Su-30SMs from Russia, due to production constraints exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine. By turning to India, Armenia not only addresses immediate capability gaps but also reduces its reliance on Russian military supplies, which have become less reliable under current geopolitical pressures.





The Armenian Air Force, though modest in size, is central to national defence, especially in providing close air support and securing the country’s mountainous airspace. The potential acquisition of Su-30MKIs—backed by Indian training, maintenance, and upgrade support—would significantly enhance Armenia’s deterrence posture and operational flexibility.





Strategically, this move underscores a broader realignment in the South Caucasus, with Armenia seeking to balance the growing military capabilities of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan axis, which is now bolstered by Chinese technology. The Su-30MKI, with its advanced capabilities and affordability, is positioned as a strategic equalizer, enabling Armenia to maintain credible air-power without the financial or political constraints associated with Western platforms.





Armenia’s pursuit of the Su-30MKI marks a pivotal shift in its defence procurement strategy, deepening ties with India and signalling a new phase in the regional aerial arms race. This partnership not only addresses Armenia’s immediate security needs but also lays the groundwork for long-term defence collaboration and capability development in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







